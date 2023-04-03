UP man impersonated CBI officer, got engaged to Haridwar woman; arrested: Police

A man pretending to be a CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) officer was arrested by Haridwar Police from Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur, officials said.

Police also recovered two photoshopped photographs of the accused in IPS uniform and eight fake IDs. (Representative file image)

The accused, a resident of Sadhauli Kadeem village in Saharanpur, impersonated a deputy commissioner of police (DCP) with the CBI.

The accused got engaged to a Bahadrabad-based woman by pretending to be a CBI officer, the police said.

On suspicion, the woman’s brother had filed a complaint with the police in December last year.

Senior superintendent of police Haridwar Ajai Singh said the accused used to dupe people by making them believe that he is a CBI officer by showing them fake IDs and photoshopped photographs.

“Our team first examined documents in this regard at CBI units in Delhi and Dehradun and subsequently arrested the accused during a raid from Saharanpur. We also recovered fake IDs and photoshopped photographs and other documents from the accused’s possession,” he said.

He added that it has come to light that the accused got engaged to a local woman by pretending to be a CBI officer posted in Patiala.

“Two days before the marriage, on suspicion, the woman’s brother had made a complaint against the accused at Bahadarabad police station. An FIR in this regard was registered on December 8, 2022,” he said.

The accused was produced in court on Monday.