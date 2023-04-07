J&K’s Panthers Party leader accuses BJP government of double standards

Former education minister and Panthers Party leader Harsh Dev Singh slammed Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) government for its “double standards” and alleged that BJP leaders, and their allies treated government bungalows, vehicles and security system as their “father’s fiefdom” during a press conference held in Jammu on Friday.

“While the estate department has submitted a list of 48 unauthorised occupants of government bungalows to the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court , it continued to shelter them by not only allowing their illegal retention of such mansions but also providing them all luxurious items of furniture, fixtures, smart TVs, refrigerators, and other accessories in such bungalows out of public exchequer,” said Harsh Dev Singh during the press conference.

Seeking action against the estate department and government functionaries for concealing such information from the court, Singh sought initiation of suo-moto contempt proceedings against the delinquent officers for keeping the court in dark.

The list of 48 politicians, who continue to occupy ministerial bungalows and government quarters in the twin capital cities of Jammu and Srinagar without authorisation, includes former chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, former BJP MP Shamsher Singh Manhas, former finance minister Muzaffar Hussain Beigh, J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina, former ministers Kavinder Gupta, Bali Bhagat and Awami National Conference general secretary Muzaffar Shah.

The list was submitted before a division bench of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court comprising chief justice N Kotiswar Singh and Justice Mohan Lal on Thursday.

The case will be heard again on April 28.

The Panthers Party leader said the tax-payers money is being looted by the BJP not only through the estate department but also via police department by providing huge paraphernalia of security staff and vehicles to the leaders without any entitlement. Singh called for punitive action.