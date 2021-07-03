From Satpal Maharaj to Trivendra Rawat: List of probable CM faces in Uttarakhand

After Tirath Singh Rawat’s resignation as the Uttarakhand chief minister late on Friday, the names of several BJP leaders have been doing the rounds as probable candidates for the top post in the hill state. The BJP is going to hold its legislature party meeting to be chaired by state unit president Madan Kaushik later on Saturday to name a new leader and all its 56 MLAs have been asked to attend it.

Reports have said Chaubattakhal MLA and cabinet minister Satpal Maharaj, Shrinagar MLA Dhan Singh Rawat, Pushkar Singh Dhami and Ritu Khanduri have come up as contenders for the Uttarakhand CM post. Former chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, who represents Doiwala in the Uttarakhand assembly, has also been suggested by a few BJP leaders, according to reports.

According to news agency PTI, those who have put forward the name of Trivendra Singh Rawat contend that rather than choosing a new face the former CM will be a safer bet ahead of the next year's assembly elections.

Political experts have said Tirath Singh Rawat's resignation after a series of meetings and the change in leadership necessitated after it could impact the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) chances in the Uttarakhand assembly election 2022. The political crisis in Uttarakhand has also invited criticism from the Congress, which said the BJP has been using "the sacred land of Uttarakhand into a playground of their dirty politics."

The scathing attack came during a press conference held by Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, national general secretary and former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat, party state in-charge Devendra Yadav and state unit president Pritam Singh.

"The sacred land of Uttarakhand has always offered lessons on spirituality and culture to the country. But the BJP's dirty politics has now turned it into a prime example of the greed of power, political instability...which is just despicable and shameful," said Surjewala.

The legislature party meeting will begin at the BJP headquarters at 3pm and central observer Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar, national general secretary D Purandeshwari and general secretary in charge of Uttarakhand Dushyant Kumar Gautam will monitor the decision-making process.