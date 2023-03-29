G20 Meet: Corbett deploys officials, guides ahead of jungle safari for delegates

Corbett Tiger Reserve (CTR) administration has deployed experienced forest officials and guides ahead of the planned jungle safari for delegates participating in the G20 meeting held in Ramnagar area of Nainital district in Uttarakhand.

Over 51 delegates from 17 nations are participating in G20 Chief Science Advisers roundtable meet in Ramnagar. (HT photos)

The safari will take place on March 30.

Dheeraj Pandey, director CTR said, “We have deployed highly experienced forest officials of the reserve, Gypsy drivers and guides for the jungle safari to be held for G20 meet delegates. Our officials will accompany delegates during the safari and will be deployed along the Safari route also for the safety and convenience of delegates.”

The chief scientific advisors of the G20 countries had reached Ramnagar on Tuesday evening where they held discussions on various science-related issues on Wednesday. After the meeting, they will enjoy the jungle safari in CTR before their departure to Delhi on Thursday, officials said.

“We have fixed and inspected the routes for the safari. Officials, drivers and guides have been briefed about the safari. Rehearsals of the safari have already been conducted so that safari doesn’t face hindrance at any place,” said Pandey.

Pandey said, “We have included a brief halt during the safari in Bijrani zone to impart information regarding the reserve and its bio-diversity. Reserve’s history and activities will be depicted through an exhibition.”