Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Girl killed, her sister, friend injured after ‘drunk’ govt official runs car over them in Uttarakhand's Nainital

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jan 15, 2025 04:55 PM IST

A police officer said that a medical examination confirmed that accused Bhupendra Singh was drunk at the time of the accident.

A 14-year-old girl died and her sister (17) and their friend (15) were injured when a government official, allegedly driving under influence of alcohol, ran his car over them in Uttarakhand's Nainital district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Monday. The girls were retuning from a fair. (Representational Image)
The incident occurred on Monday. The girls were retuning from a fair. (Representational Image)

Also Read | Dehradun accident: Police try to piece together what led to Innova crash that killed 6 students

“The accused, Bhupendra Singh, Assistant Block Development Officer of Kotabagh, was apprehended while attempting to flee,” news agency PTI quoted as saying Ramesh Chandra Pant, the police outpost in-charge of Nainital's Kotabagh block, where the accident took place on Monday night.

Pant added that a medical examination performed on Bhupendra Singh confirmed that the latter was drunk driving.

The incident occurred when the girls were retuning from a fair.

The three were initially rushed to the Community Health Centre, Kotabagh, and later referred to a higher facility, where doctors declared the 14-year-old dead, the police outpost in-charge noted.

Also Read | Dehradun crash: Alcohol link unclear, but internet warns against drunk driving

The victim's sister and friend suffered grievous injuries and are undergoing treatment at Sai Hospital in Haldwani, he added.

Legal punishment for drunk driving in India

Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, deals with the crime of drunk driving. Under it, a convicted person may be imprisoned for up to six months or asked to pay 10,000 fine or both.

What constitutes drunk driving?

Under Section 185(a) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, if the level of alcohol exceeds 30 mg. per 100 ml of a driver's blood, it will be considered as an offence.

Also Read | Dehradun Innova accident: What survivor's father appealed amid BMW race, party video ‘rumours’

Additionally, a person found incapable of controlling the vehicle while under the influence of drugs, is also considered as an offence.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On