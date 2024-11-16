Dehradun Innova accident: What survivor's father appealed amid BMW race, party video ‘rumours’

Dehradun Innova accident: The father of the sole survivor in the horrific Dehradun car accident appealed to the media not to spread any rumours about the incident, urging society to show compassion for the six youngsters who lost their lives in the accident. speaking to India Today TV, Vipin Agarwal, the father of Siddhesh, urged the public not to believe in half-truths about the accident. People gather around the car that got mangled after it hit a container, in Dehradun on Monday. (ANI)

In the public appeal, Vipin said, “The public should refrain from spreading half-truths and unverified rumours about the circumstances that led to the accident.”

Urging the people to show compassion and empathy, the father said, “We have lost six children. The families of these six children are in such deep distress that we cannot overcome it. One child is in the ICU now, and he is on a ventilator.”

“The investigation is already going on, and the truth will come out. Please don't believe these rumours,” he said amid multiple claims that the group had been partying before the accident, and were allegedly intoxicated.

No medical report or autopsy has confirmed alcohol consumption yet.

The appeal by Siddhesh's father comes as multiple conspiracy theories are flying about regarding the Dehradun accident, alleging consumption of alcohol and a street race with a BMW car.

Rumours surrounding Dehradun car accident

A claim circulating on social media regarding the accident suggests that the youths were partying and consuming alcohol before boarding the car, which later collided with a container, resulting in the deaths of six out of seven passengers. This claim was supported by a video showing a group of people partying, but the police have not confirmed whether the video features the victims.

Further, no official source has confirmed if the six victims were drunk or not.

HT.com also could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Another claim was that the Toyota Innova car was in a “street race” with a BMW car on the route. The luxury car was able to speed past the victims' vehicle which “hurt the ego” of the driver and he resorted to speeding. However, this claim was debunked by the police by watching the CCTV camera footage of the route the youngsters took.

According to the CCTV camera, the Innova MUV only reached dangerous speed levels minutes before the accident.

Another rumour was that the victims were leaning out of the window or the open sunroof while the car was speeding, which led to two of the victims getting decapitated. However, there has been no confirmation of this rumour. The head injuries are believed to be due to the high impact of the crash.