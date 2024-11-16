Dehradun accident: Alcohol link unclear, but internet urges caution against drunk driving

A night out in Dehradun took a devastating turn on Monday night when a speeding multi-utility vehicle (MUV), an Innova, collided with a container truck at ONGC Chowk, claiming the lives of six young students. The victims, all residents of Dehradun except for Kunal Kukreja (23) from Chamba, Himachal Pradesh, have been identified as Atul Agrawal (24), Rishabh Jain (24), Navya Goel (23), Kamakshi (20), and Guneet (19). People gather around the car that got mangled after it hit a container, in Dehradun on Monday. (ANI)

The only survivor, Siddhesh Agrawal (25), who had hosted the gathering that the group was returning from, is currently hospitalised in stable condition. However, he remains unable to recall the details of the horrific incident, according to The Times of India.

Alleged alcohol involvement sparks online discussion

There have been multiple claims that the group was partying before the crash, with some alleging that they were intoxicated. Although no medical report or autopsy has confirmed alcohol consumption, the tragedy has ignited a conversation online about the dangers of drinking and driving. On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), users have voiced their concerns about the deadly consequences of such behaviour.

One user posted, “Dehradun's streets echo with the silence of yet another young life lost to drunk driving. Dreams cut short, families shattered—all for a fleeting moment of carelessness. It's time we wake up. Say no to alcohol behind the wheel. #Dehradun #RoadSafety #NoDrunkDriving.”

Another commented, "Never ever get into a car where people are drunk! Never ever get into verbal fights over road accidents! Say sorry even if it’s not your fault and walk away! Life is precious, and drunk driving and road rage have killed so many innocent lives."

A third user pointed out, "If cigarette packets can come with a picture of cancer, the alcohol and beer bottles must come with a picture of people who died drunk driving."

Yet another user noted, "Two videos of Dehradun’s accident went viral all over India—first, the horrific aftermath, and second, the pre-accident party of the deceased teenagers. I believe it is important to raise awareness about not driving while drunk."

Graphic content removed from X

Earlier, a graphic video depicting the aftermath of the tragic Dehradun accident went viral, sparking further outrage. However, the social media platform X removed the video, citing “gratuitous gore” that violated its content policies.