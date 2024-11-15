Menu Explore
Dehradun Innova accident: X removes horrifying video of crash citing ‘gratuitous gore’

BySanya Jain
Nov 15, 2024 11:13 AM IST

Social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has removed a video depicting the aftermath of the tragic Dehradun accident that claimed the life of six students.

Social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has removed a video depicting the aftermath of the tragic Dehradun accident that claimed the life of six students. X cited “gratuitous gore” violating its content policies as the reason behind the removal.

People gather around the car that got mangled after it got hit by a container, in Dehradun on Monday. At least six people were killed and one other was injured in the accident. (ANI Photo)(ANI)
People gather around the car that got mangled after it got hit by a container, in Dehradun on Monday. At least six people were killed and one other was injured in the accident. (ANI Photo)(ANI)

Dehradun Innova accident: What happened?

The accident that has sent shockwaves across Dehradun took place in the early hours of Tuesday when a group of students in an Innova crashed into a container truck. The accident took place around 1.30am at ONGC Chowk, when the speeding SUV crashed into the truck’s rear left section. The force of the crash reduced the Toyota Innova with a five-star safety rating into metal scrap.

Initial investigation suggests that the truck driver was not at fault.

Six passengers in the Innova died on the spot. They were all under the age of 25. A seventh passenger is currently hospitalised in a critical condition.

Horrifying footage of the aftermath of the crash showed body parts strewn across the road. The video was shared on social media platforms without being blurred to conceal the gruesome sight.

X removes video of Dehradun accident

The user who shared the video on X was asked by the social media platform to take it down. X said that the video violated its content policies.

The X user, who goes by Chauhan, shared a screenshot of the request as the video was deleted.

“Violating our rules against posting media depicting gratuitous gore,” read the message from X. It explained that users “may not share excessively graphic media (e.g., severe injuries, torture). Exposure to gratuitous gore can be harmful, especially if the content is posted with intent to delight in cruelty or for sadistic pleasure.”

In a separate post, Chauhan apologised for not adding a trigger warning to the video. “Sorry to all I didn’t remember to add the trigger warning & I also forget blur the video, where sensitive things are shown,” he wrote, claiming he found the video on social media.

Other videos of the Dehradun accident’s aftermath are still up on X, but these videos have been blurred to hide the blood and conceal the identities of the victims.

