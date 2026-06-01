Haldwani, In a first-of-its-kind initiative, Haldwani forest division has launched an innovative bird monitoring initiative using advanced wildlife acoustic recorders and AI-based analysis for scientific assessment of avian biodiversity, a senior official said on Monday.

Haldwani forest division starts AI-based wildlife acoustic monitoring for birds

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Under this initiative, automated wildlife acoustic recorders are being deployed in forest areas to continuously capture natural sounds and bird calls from the environment, Haldwani Divisional Forest Officer Kundan Kumar said.

These devices are capable of recording sounds round-the-clock with minimal human disturbance, he said.

"Since every bird species has unique vocal signatures and call patterns, the recorded audio data can be analysed using AI-based software to identify species and assess their occurrence and activity. The collected audio recordings will be processed using machine learning and deep learning algorithms capable of analysing thousands of hours of acoustic data in a short time," Kumar said.

The system can help identify bird species, estimate their presence and relative abundance, understand activity patterns and generate valuable scientific insights regarding habitat use and biodiversity status.

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{{^usCountry}} "Haldwani forest division considers this initiative an important step towards integrating modern technology with wildlife conservation in Uttarakhand. Use of wildlife acoustic recorder and artificial intelligence /machine learning-based technology for bird monitoring is being done for the first time in Uttarakhand," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Haldwani forest division considers this initiative an important step towards integrating modern technology with wildlife conservation in Uttarakhand. Use of wildlife acoustic recorder and artificial intelligence /machine learning-based technology for bird monitoring is being done for the first time in Uttarakhand," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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A significant advantage of this technology is its ability to effectively monitor nocturnal bird species such as owls and nightjars, Kumar explained.

Traditional bird surveys often face challenges in detecting species such as owls, nightjars and other nocturnal birds because these species are active primarily during the night and are difficult to observe visually.

"Wildlife acoustic recorders can continuously capture their calls during night hours, enabling more accurate scientific assessment of their presence and distribution," Kumar, a 2017-batch Indian Forest Service officer, said.

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In addition to bird monitoring, the acoustic data generated through this initiative can contribute to broader ecological assessments by providing insights into ecosystem health, habitat quality, seasonal changes in biodiversity and responses of wildlife communities to environmental pressures, he said.

Haldwani forest division is recognised as one of the most important bird habitats in Uttarakhand, owing to its unique location at the interface of the Himalayan foothills and the Terai ecosystem.

The division harbours a rich diversity of resident and migratory bird species, including several rare and conservation-significant birds. Notably, the Red-Headed Trogon, one of India's most charismatic forest birds, has so far been recorded only from Haldwani forest division within Uttarakhand, Kumar said.

Furthermore, during the bird census conducted by the division in December 2025, the Black Baza was recorded for the first time in Uttarakhand, highlighting the importance of systematic bird monitoring and the potential for new avian discoveries, he said.

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"The new initiative will help create long-term biodiversity datasets useful for monitoring population trends, migration patterns, breeding behaviour and habitat changes.The technology can improve detection of rare, cryptic and conservation-priority species, enhancing understanding of their distribution and habitat requirements," the DFO added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.