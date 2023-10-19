Haridwar factory busted for spurious drugs sent 90 lakh consignment to Delhi

DEHRADUN: The Dehradun police are attempting to track down spurious medicines of the face value of ₹90 lakh dispatched from Haridwar to a supplier in Delhi, a senior police officer said on Thursday. The spurious medicines were produced at a factory in Haridwar that was busted over the last few days by the Dehradun police.

Dehradun SSP Ajai Singh said a SIT has been formed to recover the spurious medicines that have been dispatched to various states (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

“We have constituted a special investigation team (SIT) for the recovery of the consignments to various states and they have already been sent to the possible locations so that the medicines don’t reach the consumers,” said Dehradun senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ajai Singh.

Singh said their preliminary investigation indicated that the accused had dispatched spurious medicines of the face value of around ₹ 7 crore to 44 locations across the country including states such as Delhi, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh.

Singh added that the district police also shared the information about the spurious medicines with the drug controllers of the states concerned to ensure coordinated action.

The police action comes after an October 14 complaint by a pharmaceutical company that a firm set up by the accused was supplying fake medicines under its brand names.

Police said the two key accused, Sachin Sharma (40) and Vikas Kumar (32) were associated with the drug manufacturing industry before they lost their jobs during the Covid-19 pandemic. They allegedly set up a factory in Haridwar to make spurious drugs and made millions. Police said the two had bought a flat, a parcel of land and two sports utility vehicles including a Range Rover from the alleged proceeds of crime.

