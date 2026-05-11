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IIT Roorkee research scholar found dead in Haridwar, suicide suspected

IIT Roorkee research scholar found dead in Haridwar, suicide suspected

Published on: May 11, 2026 06:40 pm IST
PTI |
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Haridwar, The body of a 40-year-old research scholar from IIT Roorkee was recovered from the Ganga canal in the Manglaur Kotwali area here, police said on Monday.

IIT Roorkee research scholar found dead in Haridwar, suicide suspected

Mohit, a sixth-semester student in the Electronics and Communication Engineering department, had been missing from the institute campus for the past three to four days, the police said.

SP Rural Shekhar Chand Suyal told PTI that the deceased was a resident of Nainital.

"The police received information about a body in the Ganga canal at Asafnagar Jhal on Sunday night. Identification confirmed he was a research scholar at IIT," Suyal said.

The SP added that, prima facie, the cause of death appears to be suicide, as no injury marks or signs of struggle were found on the body.

Police searched the student's hostel room and recovered a notebook containing entries that investigators suspect may be a suicide note.

The deceased's family members have not levelled any allegations regarding the death so far, though police are investigating all possible angles.

 
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Home / Cities / Dehradun / IIT Roorkee research scholar found dead in Haridwar, suicide suspected
Home / Cities / Dehradun / IIT Roorkee research scholar found dead in Haridwar, suicide suspected
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