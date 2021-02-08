ITBP steps up rescue efforts, distributes food in affected areas

The additional director general of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Manoj Rawat said that the ITBP is collaborating with the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) and Uttarakhand police to provide food packets in Lata and Raini villages.

Rawat who is currently surveying rescue operations in Joshimath, also said that close to 13 villages nearby Malari and Ghansali have been cut off due to the collapse of a bridge in Raini village. “Dropping of food supply underway in Lata and Raini villages. We are helping to take it further from there. Teams of the Indian Army, NDRF, ITBP and state Police are working in collaboration,” Rawat was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Rawat also pointed out that there are heavy deployments of ITBP soldiers near Malari and Ghansali which happen to be close to the India-China border. ITBP helicopters have already carried out several sorties in a bid to provide adequate food material to the villages which have been cut off due to the devastation of the bridges.

ITBP also shared the updated list of missing individuals. At least 202 people have been missing since Sunday after the glacial burst led to an avalanche and rise in water levels of Rishi Ganga, Alakananda and Dhauli Ganga rivers. Here is the list of individuals missing shared by the ITBP -

Ritwik Company - 21 people

Associates of the Ritwik Company - 100 people

Hindustan Construction Company - 3 people

Om Metal - 21 people

Village Tapovan - 2 people

Village Ringi - 2 people

Rishiganga Company - 46 people

Karchho Village - 2 people

Reni Village - 2 people

The chief minister of Uttarakhand has said all efforts are being concentrated in rescuing any survivors and extending help to families of the deceased. The Prime Minister, Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda are currently holding discussions with Uttarakhand MPs regarding the rescue operation and future course of action.