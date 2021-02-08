ITBP steps up rescue efforts, distributes food in affected areas
- Rawat who is currently surveying rescue operations in Joshimath, also said that close to 13 villages nearby Malari and Ghansali have been cut off due to the collapse of a bridge in Raini village.
The additional director general of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Manoj Rawat said that the ITBP is collaborating with the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) and Uttarakhand police to provide food packets in Lata and Raini villages.
Rawat who is currently surveying rescue operations in Joshimath, also said that close to 13 villages nearby Malari and Ghansali have been cut off due to the collapse of a bridge in Raini village. “Dropping of food supply underway in Lata and Raini villages. We are helping to take it further from there. Teams of the Indian Army, NDRF, ITBP and state Police are working in collaboration,” Rawat was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Rawat also pointed out that there are heavy deployments of ITBP soldiers near Malari and Ghansali which happen to be close to the India-China border. ITBP helicopters have already carried out several sorties in a bid to provide adequate food material to the villages which have been cut off due to the devastation of the bridges.
ITBP also shared the updated list of missing individuals. At least 202 people have been missing since Sunday after the glacial burst led to an avalanche and rise in water levels of Rishi Ganga, Alakananda and Dhauli Ganga rivers. Here is the list of individuals missing shared by the ITBP -
- Ritwik Company - 21 people
- Associates of the Ritwik Company - 100 people
- Hindustan Construction Company - 3 people
- Om Metal - 21 people
- Village Tapovan - 2 people
- Village Ringi - 2 people
- Rishiganga Company - 46 people
- Karchho Village - 2 people
- Reni Village - 2 people
The chief minister of Uttarakhand has said all efforts are being concentrated in rescuing any survivors and extending help to families of the deceased. The Prime Minister, Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda are currently holding discussions with Uttarakhand MPs regarding the rescue operation and future course of action.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ITBP steps up rescue efforts, distributes food in affected areas
- Rawat who is currently surveying rescue operations in Joshimath, also said that close to 13 villages nearby Malari and Ghansali have been cut off due to the collapse of a bridge in Raini village.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand disaster: Rescuers brave odds, go without rest to save lives
- All are working for minimum 10-12 hours, braving all odds including the muck and the Himalayan winter, said SDRF spokesperson.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand CM to seek Isro help to understand what caused Chamoli tragedy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In photos: More than 120 feared dead in Chamoli glacier burst
- The Indo Tibetan border police which is currently working to rescue any survivors in a second tunnel along the NTPC hydel power project.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand flood: Raini villagers had raised alarm before HC around 2 years ago
- The entire hydel project, just a few meters from their homes, was washed away in the sudden flash flood triggered by a glacial lake burst.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand disaster: Locals feared Kedarnath-like tragedy
- The massive disaster had claimed seven lives till Sunday evening. Twelve had been rescued and about 190 were still missing.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Cause of Chamoli glacier tragedy to be studied by experts': Uttarakhand CM
- Rawat said he conducted an aerial survey of the area and later visited Raini village by road to take stock of the situation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Flow from Uttarakhand's Tehri dam stopped in view of flood situation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand flood: State govt to provide ₹4 lakh financial assistance
- The chief minister was addressing a press conference after returning from a review of the affected area.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chamoli glacial burst: Army, NDRF, ITBP begin rescue operations on a war-footing
- Indian Army officials are also performing aerial reconnaissance over the Reni village in Tapovan area of Chamoli.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre, Uttarakhand govt sign MoU on ₹173 cr science city project in Dehradun
- The Centre will provide ₹88 crore while the state government will contribute ₹85 crore.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand: 11 cattle rescued from ditch, 7 others die
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Anti-national’ posts could deny police clearance for passport in Uttarakhand
- Uttarakhand police has revealed that the history of a person's social media posts will now have a bearing on the police clearance required for obtaining a passport.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid Covid-19, Uttarakhand mulling to notify Mahakumbh dates from April 10-27
- If approved, the Mahakumbh Mela would be officially organised for only 18 days against the present proposed period of about two months.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand police arrest man for allegedly raping 7-year-old cousin
- The accused was arrested from his house on Sunday and was later produced in a local court and sent to jail.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox