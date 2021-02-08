IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Dehradun News / ITBP steps up rescue efforts, distributes food in affected areas
ITBP ADG Manoj Rawat speaking to media personnel at Joshimath. (ANI/Twitter)
ITBP ADG Manoj Rawat speaking to media personnel at Joshimath. (ANI/Twitter)
dehradun news

ITBP steps up rescue efforts, distributes food in affected areas

  • Rawat who is currently surveying rescue operations in Joshimath, also said that close to 13 villages nearby Malari and Ghansali have been cut off due to the collapse of a bridge in Raini village.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:41 PM IST

The additional director general of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Manoj Rawat said that the ITBP is collaborating with the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) and Uttarakhand police to provide food packets in Lata and Raini villages.

Rawat who is currently surveying rescue operations in Joshimath, also said that close to 13 villages nearby Malari and Ghansali have been cut off due to the collapse of a bridge in Raini village. “Dropping of food supply underway in Lata and Raini villages. We are helping to take it further from there. Teams of the Indian Army, NDRF, ITBP and state Police are working in collaboration,” Rawat was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Rawat also pointed out that there are heavy deployments of ITBP soldiers near Malari and Ghansali which happen to be close to the India-China border. ITBP helicopters have already carried out several sorties in a bid to provide adequate food material to the villages which have been cut off due to the devastation of the bridges.

ITBP also shared the updated list of missing individuals. At least 202 people have been missing since Sunday after the glacial burst led to an avalanche and rise in water levels of Rishi Ganga, Alakananda and Dhauli Ganga rivers. Here is the list of individuals missing shared by the ITBP -

  • Ritwik Company - 21 people
  • Associates of the Ritwik Company - 100 people
  • Hindustan Construction Company - 3 people
  • Om Metal - 21 people
  • Village Tapovan - 2 people
  • Village Ringi - 2 people
  • Rishiganga Company - 46 people
  • Karchho Village - 2 people
  • Reni Village - 2 people

The chief minister of Uttarakhand has said all efforts are being concentrated in rescuing any survivors and extending help to families of the deceased. The Prime Minister, Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda are currently holding discussions with Uttarakhand MPs regarding the rescue operation and future course of action.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
itbp manoj rawat
app
Close
ITBP ADG Manoj Rawat speaking to media personnel at Joshimath. (ANI/Twitter)
ITBP ADG Manoj Rawat speaking to media personnel at Joshimath. (ANI/Twitter)
dehradun news

ITBP steps up rescue efforts, distributes food in affected areas

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:41 PM IST
  • Rawat who is currently surveying rescue operations in Joshimath, also said that close to 13 villages nearby Malari and Ghansali have been cut off due to the collapse of a bridge in Raini village.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rescue ops at NTPC tunnel near Tapovan.(Chamoli Police)
Rescue ops at NTPC tunnel near Tapovan.(Chamoli Police)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand disaster: Rescuers brave odds, go without rest to save lives

By Kalyan Das | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Dehradun
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:52 PM IST
  • All are working for minimum 10-12 hours, braving all odds including the muck and the Himalayan winter, said SDRF spokesperson.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Muck-filled tunnel at Tapovan dam site in Chamoli where rescue operations are underway. (HT Photo)
Muck-filled tunnel at Tapovan dam site in Chamoli where rescue operations are underway. (HT Photo)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand CM to seek Isro help to understand what caused Chamoli tragedy

By Neeraj Santoshi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:46 PM IST
201 are still missing, 11 bodies have been recovered, 27 have been rescued so far, search and rescue operation is on, say authorities
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chamoli: Army Medical Corps official examines a worker rescued from Tapovan Tunnel, after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river. More than 150 labourers working at the Rishi Ganga power project may have been directly affected.(PTI Photo)
Chamoli: Army Medical Corps official examines a worker rescued from Tapovan Tunnel, after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river. More than 150 labourers working at the Rishi Ganga power project may have been directly affected.(PTI Photo)
dehradun news

In photos: More than 120 feared dead in Chamoli glacier burst

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 12:51 AM IST
  • The Indo Tibetan border police which is currently working to rescue any survivors in a second tunnel along the NTPC hydel power project.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rescue operations underway near Dhauliganga hydropower project after a glacier broke off in Joshimath causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.(PTI)
Rescue operations underway near Dhauliganga hydropower project after a glacier broke off in Joshimath causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.(PTI)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand flood: Raini villagers had raised alarm before HC around 2 years ago

By Neeraj Santoshi | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:28 PM IST
  • The entire hydel project, just a few meters from their homes, was washed away in the sudden flash flood triggered by a glacial lake burst.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chamoli: Avalanche after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river on Sunday.(PTI)
Chamoli: Avalanche after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river on Sunday.(PTI)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand disaster: Locals feared Kedarnath-like tragedy

By Kalyan Das, Dehradun, Haldwani
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:37 PM IST
  • The massive disaster had claimed seven lives till Sunday evening. Twelve had been rescued and about 190 were still missing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat inspects flood-hit areas after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river.(PTI)
Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat inspects flood-hit areas after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river.(PTI)
dehradun news

'Cause of Chamoli glacier tragedy to be studied by experts': Uttarakhand CM

By HT Correspondent, Dehradun
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:56 PM IST
  • Rawat said he conducted an aerial survey of the area and later visited Raini village by road to take stock of the situation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rishiganga Power Project has been damaged due breach of a glacier in the Tapovan area.(Ramesh Pathania/Mint)
Rishiganga Power Project has been damaged due breach of a glacier in the Tapovan area.(Ramesh Pathania/Mint)
dehradun news

Flow from Uttarakhand's Tehri dam stopped in view of flood situation

ANI, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 08:29 PM IST
The water flow in the Alaknanda River has become normal past Nandprayag and the water level of the river is now 1 meter above normal but the flow is decreasing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat inspects flood hit areas, after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river. (PTI Photo)
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat inspects flood hit areas, after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river. (PTI Photo)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand flood: State govt to provide 4 lakh financial assistance

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 08:03 PM IST
  • The chief minister was addressing a press conference after returning from a review of the affected area.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Flash flood after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, Sunday(PTI Photo)
Flash flood after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, Sunday(PTI Photo)
dehradun news

Chamoli glacial burst: Army, NDRF, ITBP begin rescue operations on a war-footing

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 04:32 PM IST
  • Indian Army officials are also performing aerial reconnaissance over the Reni village in Tapovan area of Chamoli.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The MOU was signed by Samarendra Kumar, director NCSM, and managing director UCOST Rajendra Dobhal in the presence Uttarakhand chief minister. (HT Photo)
The MOU was signed by Samarendra Kumar, director NCSM, and managing director UCOST Rajendra Dobhal in the presence Uttarakhand chief minister. (HT Photo)
dehradun news

Centre, Uttarakhand govt sign MoU on 173 cr science city project in Dehradun

By HT Correspondent, Dehradun
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:26 PM IST
  • The Centre will provide 88 crore while the state government will contribute 85 crore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A local activist said people of the area have been demanding appropriate action to get rid of stray cattle. (Representational image/HT)
A local activist said people of the area have been demanding appropriate action to get rid of stray cattle. (Representational image/HT)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand: 11 cattle rescued from ditch, 7 others die

By Mohan Rajput
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 05:25 PM IST
The police said some shepherds spotted the cattle stuck in a ditch of Kalapani Gadhera in Kapkot area of Bageshwar district
READ FULL STORY
Close
DGP Ashok Kumar addressing the media on Tuesday at police headquarters in Dehradun.(HT Photo)
DGP Ashok Kumar addressing the media on Tuesday at police headquarters in Dehradun.(HT Photo)
dehradun news

‘Anti-national’ posts could deny police clearance for passport in Uttarakhand

By Kalyan Das | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 07:46 AM IST
  • Uttarakhand police has revealed that the history of a person's social media posts will now have a bearing on the police clearance required for obtaining a passport.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mahakumbh prep is also ushering in development, infrastructural projects, amenities and facilities to Haridwar. (HT Photo)
Mahakumbh prep is also ushering in development, infrastructural projects, amenities and facilities to Haridwar. (HT Photo)
dehradun news

Amid Covid-19, Uttarakhand mulling to notify Mahakumbh dates from April 10-27

By HT Correspondent, Dehradun
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 08:04 PM IST
  • If approved, the Mahakumbh Mela would be officially organised for only 18 days against the present proposed period of about two months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Image for representation.(HT PHOTO)
Image for representation.(HT PHOTO)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand police arrest man for allegedly raping 7-year-old cousin

By HT Correspondent, Rudrapur
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:00 AM IST
  • The accused was arrested from his house on Sunday and was later produced in a local court and sent to jail.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP