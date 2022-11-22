Kerala connection of Mangaluru blast accused: Several spots searched

The central intelligence agencies on Monday conducted searches in Kerala, following the disclosure of Mangaluru auto-rickshaw explosion accused Mohammad Shariq that he practised making bombs during his stay in Aluva area of Kochi in Ernakulam district, officials familiar with the matter said.

The accused reportedly told investigating agencies that he procured an online consignment while staying in Aluva in September second week. Agencies suspect that some Aluva-based people might have trained and advised him in assembling the explosives. Officials have also collected details of online supply firms in Aluva. There are also reports that he made at least three trips to Aluva, two from Coimbatore and one from Mangaluru, this year, officials said.

“We are sure that he got local help in Aluva. His contacts and other sources will be investigated. We are also keeping a tab on people who have a history of aiding such elements. We will hand over all information to Karnataka police and central agencies,” said a senior official of the state anti-terrorism wing. The official said that they have taken the Kerala-angle seriously. There are also some unconfirmed reports that two people have been detained for helping Shariq but the state police refused to confirm it.

In 2006 banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) had conducted a secret camp in Binnanipuram in Aluva and another training camp in Wagamon in Idukki district in 2007. Later, intelligence agencies found that many operations and blasts were planned during these two camps and the idea to float now-defunct Indian Mujahideen was also born here.