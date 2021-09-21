Leopard that killed 8-year-old girl caught by forest staff

Forest officials in Uttarakhand have caught the leopard that killed an 8-year-old girl in Bajeti village of Pithoragarh on Sunday.

“We had installed a cage at a 100 meter distance from the place, where the body of the girl was found on Sunday. When the leopard came to eat the kill, he got trapped in the cage,” said Vinay Bhargava, divisional forest officer, Pithoragarh.

Bhargava said the team from the forest department spared no effort to cage the leopard, after Pithoragarh district magistrate Ashish Chauhan ordered them to catch the leopard without harming it.

The decision was taken after the body of the girl identified as one Karishma Vishwakarma, was recovered on Monday morning about 60 metres away from her house. The leopard attacked the girl and took her into the forest in the dark. On Monday, state disaster response force (SDRF) personnel recovered her body following an overnight search operation in the forest .

Leopard attacks have become frequent in many parts of the state these days. In US Nagar’s Jaspur, a female leopard injured around six people earlier this month, following which camera traps and a cage has been installed there. A leopard was trapped in a cage installed by forest officials in Matena village in Almora earlier this month. Earlier in April this year, forest officials had rescued and caged a leopard that had been roaming in Dehradun’s Nathuwalla area for over a month.