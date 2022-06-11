Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Ludhiana-based Yadwinder Kumar releases book on antenna designs
dehradun news

Ludhiana-based Yadwinder Kumar releases book on antenna designs

The title of book written by Ludhiana-based Yadwinder Kumar is Multifunctional MIMO Antennas: Fundamentals and Application
Ludhiana resident Yadwinder Kumar is an assistant professor (ECE) in the department of engineering, Punjabi University, Patiala. His book has been published by CRC Press, Taylor and Francis, United Kingdom. (HT PHOTO)
Ludhiana resident Yadwinder Kumar is an assistant professor (ECE) in the department of engineering, Punjabi University, Patiala. His book has been published by CRC Press, Taylor and Francis, United Kingdom. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jun 11, 2022 12:01 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

City resident Yadwinder Kumar, an assistant professor (ECE) in the department of engineering, Punjabi University, Patiala, penned down a book titled ‘Multifunctional MIMO Antennas: Fundamentals and Application’. The comprehensive book has been published by CRC Press, Taylor and Francis, United Kingdom.

Jasbir Singh Hundal, campus director, while releasing the book, said the book presents a comprehensive approach to antenna designs for various applications, including 5G communication, the internet of things (IoT), and wearable devices. He encouraged and congratulated Kumar for his contribution to the academic as well as research field in the line with the policy of the university to promote academic excellence by faculty and students.

Jagtar Singh, head of the department of engineering, said the book shows the academic acumen of the author and would certainly be of great value to researchers working on antenna design.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 11, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out