Ludhiana-based Yadwinder Kumar releases book on antenna designs

City resident Yadwinder Kumar, an assistant professor (ECE) in the department of engineering, Punjabi University, Patiala, penned down a book titled ‘Multifunctional MIMO Antennas: Fundamentals and Application’. The comprehensive book has been published by CRC Press, Taylor and Francis, United Kingdom.

Jasbir Singh Hundal, campus director, while releasing the book, said the book presents a comprehensive approach to antenna designs for various applications, including 5G communication, the internet of things (IoT), and wearable devices. He encouraged and congratulated Kumar for his contribution to the academic as well as research field in the line with the policy of the university to promote academic excellence by faculty and students.

Jagtar Singh, head of the department of engineering, said the book shows the academic acumen of the author and would certainly be of great value to researchers working on antenna design.