Magnitude 4.6 quake hits Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh
Dehradun: A magnitude 4.6 earthquake at a depth of five kilometres hit eastern Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district around 10.03 am on Wednesday, according to National Centre for Seismology. This was the 12th temblor reported from the state in four months.
Earthquakes of magnitudes ranging from 2.8 and 4.1 have hit the state’s Uttarkashi, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Almora and Chamoli districts since January this year.
The National Centre for Seismology, which monitors earthquake activity across the country, said the fresh tremors were felt about 20 kilometers North East of Pithoragarh town.
“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 11-05-2022, 10:03:09 IST, Lat: 29.73 & Long: 80.34, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 20km NE of Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, India,” the centre said in a tweet.
There were no immediate reports of any losses to life and property anywhere in the state, which falls under severe and very severe earthquake intensity or Seismic Zones IV and V.
-
Batch of ’22: Missed out on OG DU life, say students
It was when college had just begun in 2019 that a new set of students took admission in Delhi University, to feel and live what's popularly called as college life. Now, as farewell parties take place in various colleges, most final-year students say, “We have barely got the real DU deal!”
-
Punjab man held for putting up Khalistan flags at Himachal assembly
The special investigation team of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday arrested one of the two accused of putting up Khalistan flags at the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha gate and scrawling graffiti on its boundary wall. Alias Raju, Harbir Singh, 30, a resident of Ward No 1, Sugar Mill Road, Morinda in Rupnagar district is being brought to Dharamshala and efforts are on to arrest his accomplice. Khalistan flags were put up at the Vidhan Sabha complex entry gate at Tapovan near Dharamshala on May 8.
-
Swiggy halts 'Genie' service in Bengaluru, stops Supr Daily in 5 cities
Lack of enough delivery personnel has resulted in food delivery major Swiggy temporarily shutting down its "Genie" service in three cities, namely Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai. This is due to a spike in demand across these metropolitan cities coming for the various services Swiggy offers, like Instamart, the instant grocery delivery service, and 'genie', among others.
-
Internet suspended as murder triggers communal tensions in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara
The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party has supported the bandh call. Additional police forces were deployed in the town following Adarsh Tapadia's murder on Tuesday night over a dispute involving Tapadia's brother. Police superintendent Adarsh Sidhu added Tapadia was passing through the Sanganer area when his assailants on two bikes stopped and stabbed him to death. A relative of Tapadia, Mahesh Khetani, said around seven to eight people attacked the 20-year-old.
-
Tarn Taran man who sheltered Mohali RPG attackers detained
In a major breakthrough, Punjab Police on Tuesday night detained a man from Tarn Taran who gave logistics support to the two suspects who fired a rocket-propelled grenade at the Punjab Police's intelligence headquarters in Mohali on May 9. According to the Punjab Artificial Intelligence System records, 26-year-old Nishan was jailed in Faridkot in September 2021 and was out on bail since March 17. Nishan had been staying in Amritsar since then.
