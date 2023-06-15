Man arrested for sexually assaulting cow in Nainital: Police

A man was arrested for allegedly having unnatural sex with a cow in Nainital, police said. The accused, a 25-year-old man, was nabbed by the villagers and handed over to police. (Representative file image)

A case was registered under section 377 (unnatural sex) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

The accused, a 25-year-old man, was nabbed by the villagers and handed over to police, officials said.

Nainital senior superintendent of police (SSP) Pankaj Bhatt said, “We have arrested the accused for having unnatural sex with a cow after the villagers caught and handed him over to the police.”

Also Read:58-year-old labourer held for sexually assaulting cow in Ludhiana

In the complaint, a copy of which HT has seen, a local Lamachaur, said, “I had left the cow for grazing in the farms. Around 1pm, when I went to see my cow, I saw a man performing the sexual act on the animal. As I raised an alarm, he ran. I chased him and sought help from villagers to nab him. We managed to nab him near Kamaluwa Ghaja intersection. We informed the police and handed him over to the police.”

According to police, there was tension across the region after right wing organisations gathered and shaved the accused person’s head.

Police, however, reached the spot and controlled the flaring situation.