58-year-old labourer held for sexually assaulting cow in Ludhiana

A 58-year-old labourer has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a cow in an inebriated condition at a vacant plot on Tajpur Road on Saturday night.

The accused, identified as Parkash Singh, of Guru Nanak Nagar, Tajpur Road, was caught red-handed by the cow owner and locals.

“The cow belongs to a tea vendor, who had leashed it at a plot near his house. On Saturday night, he heard the cow mooing loudly. Suspecting, burglars were taking the cow away, he summoned some neighbours and they ran to the animal’s aid. At the plot, they were shocked to see the accused sexually assaulting the bovine,” said assistant commissioner of police (East) Davinder Chudhary.

On seeing the crowd, the accused tried to escape, but was nabbed. The police were informed on Sunday morning and he was arrested.

A case under Sections 377 (sodomy) and 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code, and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act has been registered against the accused at the Division Number 7 police station.

On Sunday, various Hindu organisations reached the area and staged a protest, demanding stern action against the accused.