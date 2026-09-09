Man rapes 6-year-old girl in Uttarakhand’s Kashipur; booked: Police

A 24-year-old man was booked for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl in Uttarakhand’s Kashipur, police said, adding that efforts to arrest him are underway.

Police said the accused was absconding and a search was underway to trace him. (PTI/Representational)

The man has been identified as Farman, an e-rickshaw driver, who, according to the complaint by the survivor’s mother allegedly raped her daughter on Sunday.

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“We have booked a man for allegedly raping a minor following a complaint filed by a woman on Wednesday. We are trying to nab him,” said Harendra Chaudhary, inspector, Kashipur police station.

The survivor’s mother on Wednesday told the police her daughter was playing outside on the evening of September 6 when Farman and a resident of the same colony, allegedly called her and brought her in his vehicle.

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The woman alleged that the man took the girl to a secluded area and raped her. An acquaintance later freed the child from the man and brought her home, police said according to the complaint.

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{{^usCountry}} Police registered a first information report (FIR) against Farman under section 65(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, relating to rape of a girl under 12 years of age, and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police registered a first information report (FIR) against Farman under section 65(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, relating to rape of a girl under 12 years of age, and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said the accused was absconding and a search was underway to trace him. The girl’s medical examination is also being conducted, police added.