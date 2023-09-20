MC starts work to lay storm water drainage from Sector 40 to N-choe crossing

Municipal corporation (MC) on Tuesday started the work of laying storm water drainage system from Sector 40 to N-choe crossing near Sector 42 under the “Swachhata hi Sewa” campaign. The campaign is aimed at strengthening the drainage system in low-lying areas. The work, being taken up at an estimated cost of ₹4.17 crore, is expected to be completed in 6 months. Mayor Anup Gupta laid the foundation stone in presence of MC commissioner Anindita Mitra, and area councillors Hardeep Singh Butrela, Gurbax Rawat and Jasbir Singh Bunty (iStock)

Gupta said that during monsoon, storm water accumulates near forest area of Sector 40-C, Aayushman Bharat dispensary in Badheri complex and Sector 41-A as these are low-lying areas. “During heavy rains, the existing 72” CBD along Vikas Marg from Sector 40 D to N-choe near Beant Singh Memorial, Sector 42, gets pressurised due to storm water coming from sectors 39, 40, 41 and 42. The water gets accumulated on road and near forest areas as the existing drainage system is not capable of draining out such quantity of water. The area converts into a pond and is not serviceable. The residents suffer from waterlogging-related issues,” Gupta added.

The mayor said that after a detailed survey by the engineering wing, a proposal to lay a storm water drainage system line along with construction of new machine hole chambers was approved by the general House.