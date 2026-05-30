Shimla, Parts of Himachal Pradesh received light to moderate rain and hailstorms over the past 24 hours, with the weather office issuing an alert for adverse weather conditions in most parts of the state on Sunday.

MeT issues weather alert for Sunday as hailstorms, rain lash most parts of Himachal

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The Shimla meteorological office has cautioned of hail, thunderstorm, lightning and gusts at isolated places in all districts barring Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti on May 31, also predicting a wet spell across the statet till June 5.

According to the MeT, Pandoh recorded the highest rainfall at 37.4 mm, followed by Una , Naina Devi , Guler , Sundernagar , Kangra , Jot , Sarahan and Dehra Gopipur .

Severe hailstorm accompanied by intense showers lashed the state capital Shimla and adjoining areas on Friday evening. The city received 10.8 mm of rainfall. Hailstorms were also reported from Chopal and Kotkhai in Shimla district.

Thunderstorms and lightning were witnessed in Shimla, Jubberhatti, Sundernagar, Kangra, Bhuntar, Jot and Murari Devi, the MeT added.

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{{^usCountry}} Kukumseri was the coldest in the state, recording a minimum temperature of 3.9 degrees Celsius. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kukumseri was the coldest in the state, recording a minimum temperature of 3.9 degrees Celsius. {{/usCountry}}

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While maximum temperatures declined significantly, Una was the hottest during day, with the mercury logging a high of 28.8 degrees Celsius.

The state received 207 mm rainfall during the pre-monsoon period from March 1 to May 29 against the normal average of 238.6 mm, registering a deficit of 13 per cent.

The weather department has forecast below-normal rainfall in most parts of Himachal Pradesh during the monsoon season from June to September.

However, some parts of Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti and Chamba districts are likely to receive above-normal rainfall. The normal monsoon rainfall for Himachal Pradesh is 734.4 mm.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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