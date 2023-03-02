Mild 2.4 magnitude earthquake hit Uttrakhand’s Pauri Garhwal

A mild 2.4 magnitude earthquake hit Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal district on Thursday around 10.31am, according to National Center for Seismology (NCS) website.

(Representative Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

National Center for Seismology is the nodal agency of the centre under the earth sciences ministry for monitoring earthquake activity in the country on a 24X7 basis.

According data collected by the NCS, more than a dozen earthquakes have been reported in different district in Uttarakhand in the last one year, mostly in Pithoragarh and Uttarkashi.

Also Read: Uttarakhand govt comes up with guidelines for Char Dham yatra vehicles

On January 22, a 3.8 magnitude earthquake hit the Pithoragarh district. On December 28 last year, earthquake tremors measuring 3.1 magnitude was felt in the state’s Uttarkashi district. Uttarkashi also reported two earthquakes with a magnitude of 2.7 and 3.1 in July last year.

On May 11 last year, a 4.6 magnitude earthquake hit the Pithoragarh district. Earlier on April 3, a 4.1 magnitude earthquake hit the Uttarkashi district.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On February 17, a 3.3 earthquake hit the Chamoli district and on February 12, an earthquake measuring 4.1 hit the Uttarkashi district.

On February 6, an earthquake measuring 4.1 hit the Uttarkashi district. A day earlier, an earthquake measuring 3.6 hit the same district.

The Himalayas being the youngest mountain chain (around 50 million years old) in the world, which is still rising (around 5 mm per year) due to the Indian plate folding under the Tibetan plate, Uttarakhand reports high seismic activity, with most areas falling under Seismic zones IV and V.