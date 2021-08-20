Monsoon session: Cong to raise Char Dham Devasthanam Management Act, land law issues

The upcoming monsoon session in the Uttarakhand assembly in Dehradun is likely to be a stormy one with opposition Congress bracing up to attack the BJP led government by raising the Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board Act and land law issues.

Congress MLAs, led by the new leader of opposition, Pritam Singh, would be moving private bills on the same during the session which will commence from August 23 to August 27. After the demise of the former leader of opposition, Indira Hridayesh, Congress would be with only 10 MLAs in the House having a strength of 70.

Congress MLA from Ranikhet, Almora and deputy leader of Opposition, Karan Mahara talked about the party’s preparations for the assembly session which would be the last one before the state goes to poll early next. “Our MLAs are fully ready for the session armed with various important issues to attack the government which has done nothing for development in the last four and half years of its tenure so far,” he said.

“We would be aggressively raising the issues of unemployment, women’s safety, health, education, farmers rights and others that are relevant to the state. Apart from these, we would also be attacking the government on the issues of Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board Act and the demand for new land law in the state,” said Mahara.

Emphasising the importance of the above-mentioned two issues, he said on the Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board Act, the priest community of the four highly revered shrines are already protesting for the last many months.

“They have been demanding the government to repeal it. We too support them in their demand as it is totally against the age-old traditions of the four shrines and the rights of the priests. We have already said that, if voted to power, we would immediately abolish it. Secondly, the other issue regarding the demand for the new land law has also become an important one after previous CM Trivendra Singh Rawat allowed people from other states and industrialists to buy as much land as they can especially in the hilly areas. It is totally against the rights of the state’s residents. We will raise it with all might,” he said.

The deputy leader of opposition added that the opposition would also move two private bills on the same.

“Party’s Dharchula MLA Harish Dhami would be moving the private bill on Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board Act while Kedarnath MLA Manoj Rawat will bring one on the land law issue in the House. Despite being low in number, we will try to attack the government with full force seeking answers on the important issues,” said Dhami.

Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, meanwhile, while speaking to the media persons on the upcoming monsoon session in the House, said that the government will “welcome productive debate on the issues concerning public interests.”

“We want a healthy debate on the issues related to the development of state and would seek cooperation from the opposition for the same. We will also answer the opposition on all the issues to be raised by it and later work on them in a positive manner,” said Dhami.

Amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, carrying a negative RT-PCR report for all including the MLAs would be mandatory to enter the House. However, those fully jabbed would be exempt from it if they produce the vaccination certificate at least 15 days old.

...........