Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Nainital communal clash: 30 unidentified people booked, no arrests yet

ByAmit Bathla
May 02, 2025 04:27 PM IST

Communal tension broke out in Nainital after a minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by the 60-year-old man hailing from the minority community

As many as 30 unidentified people were booked on Thursday evening for their involvement in the communal clashes that had broken out in Nainital after a minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 60-year-old man hailing from the minority community, Nainital Police said.

The identification of the accused persons is underway. (PTI photo)
The identification of the accused persons is underway. (PTI photo)

The first information report (FIR) was registered against the accused under sections 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (2) (mischief), 191 (2) (rioting), and 126 (2) (wrongful restraint) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Mallital police station.

The FIR comes on the same day when the Uttarakhand high court, while taking suo motu cognizance of the communal tension, directed the police to maintain law and order, prevent gathering of crowds and conduct checking of vehicles.

A division bench of the high court comprising senior Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari and Justice Vivek Bharti Sharma on Thursday also asked authorities to monitor the internet to check rumour-mongering.

On Wednesday, an FIR was registered against a building contractor for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl in his car on April 12. The complaint was filed under section 65 (1) (Punishment for rape in certain cases of rape on a woman under sixteen years), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Mallital police station.

Also Read: Communal clash in Nainital over rape of minor; police say ‘situation under control’

The situation flared up after the members of the majority community came to know about the case. According to police, the majority group began to vandalise shops after knowing that the accused belonged to the minority community.

“Meanwhile, 25 to 30 unknown people vandalised various shops located near the police station, assaulted people, and blocked the road. It disrupted the peace... the officials tried to pacify the crowd. After this, the people went to their homes. During the vandalism, the crowd also broke the CCTV cameras installed in the Gaadi Padaw area,” Mallital police station in charge Hem Chandra Pant said.

“We have registered an FIR against 30 unidentified people for vandalism. No arrests have been made yet. Their identification is underway”, Pant said.

News / Cities / Dehradun / Nainital communal clash: 30 unidentified people booked, no arrests yet
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On