NAGPUR: On the second day after communal clashes broke out in central Nagpur, the city police have arrested Fahim Shamim Khan, 38, a local leader belonging to the Minorities Democratic Party (MDP), after he was identified as the alleged mastermind behind the violence. Nagpur violence: Mastermind behind the violence arrested

The unrest, which erupted late on Monday night, saw large-scale arson, stone-pelting and attacks on police personnel, triggering a massive security crackdown.

Khan’s arrest came shortly after his name was included in one of the six FIRs registered at Ganeshpeth police station, on Tuesday. The 18-page FIR named him as one of the prime accused, alleging that he had conspired to incite the disturbances. Earlier, police had released his photograph, and a video showing him allegedly delivering an inflammatory speech at 7:15 pm just before the violence erupted.

Nagpur commissioner of police (CP) Ravinder Kumar Singal said, “Authorities are investigating Khan’s involvement in the recent communal violence. CCTV footage indicates that Khan was present in multiple areas during incidents of arson and vandalism, suggesting he may have orchestrated the unrest. Khan led a protest outside the Ganeshpeth police station following agitations by members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) demanding the removal of (Mughal emperor) Aurangzeb’s tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar.”

A resident of Yashodhara Nagar, Khan, who contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections against the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Nitin Gadkari and secured around 1,400 votes, has been remanded to police custody till March 21. The city police also registered five FIRs against 51 individuals.

The violence on Monday began near the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters, in Chitnis Park, after protests by activists belonging to the right-wing VHP and Bajrang Dal spiralled out of control.

The clashes resulted in injuries to at least 10 anti-riot commandos, three IPS officers, two firemen and several civilians. Mobs torched two JCB machines and around 40 vehicles, vandalized police vans and clashed with security forces.

Woman cop molested

Amid the violence, a woman police officer was allegedly molested by one of the rioters, the FIR mentioned. It also mentioned that the accused allegedly made obscene gestures and misbehaved with other women, including police personnel, during the riots. The unruly mob allegedly cornered the female officer and attempted to tear her clothes, but she managed to escape. Authorities have launched a manhunt to arrest those responsible for the act.

Singal visited the areas affected by the violence on Wednesday, and confirmed no further incidents had been reported since the imposition of the curfew on Tuesday. However, security remains tight in the areas under the jurisdiction of 11 police stations, with around 2,000 armed personnel deployed, including Quick Response Teams (QRT) and Riot Control Police (RCP) patrolling sensitive areas.

Meanwhile, VHP supporters, including a large number of women, gathered at Mahal, on Wednesday, vowing to boycott businesses owned by Muslim fundamentalists and demanded strict action against the rioters. VHP’s Vidarbha region chief Govind Shende called for an investigation to identify the true mastermind behind the violence, alleging that such large-scale riots could not have occurred without prior planning.