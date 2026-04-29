NGT seeks detailed reply from Uttarakhand govt on Nainital Lake pollution issues

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) principal bench in New Delhi on Wednesday sought a detailed response from the Uttarakhand government over environmental concerns surrounding Nainital Lake and directed the state’s principal chief conservator of forests (head of forest force) to be made a party to the proceedings.

Green tribunal asks Uttarakhand to explain steps to curb Nainital Lake pollution, directs forest chief to join proceedings.

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The principal bench of the tribunal, comprising judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member A Senthil Vel, while hearing an application filed by Hemant Singh Gonia, observed that the additional affidavit submitted by the authorities lacked complete information regarding projects proposed or underway to address the grievances raised in the case.

A petition letter dated October 14, 2024, was sent by Gonia and others to the tribunal alleging serious environmental degradation of the lake, which was later registered as an original application in December 2024, according to NGT.

The petitioners said that Nainital is a globally known tourist destination and the lake is not only its identity but also a crucial resource for residents of the hill town. They alleged that, due to administrative negligence, large quantities of untreated sewage are being discharged into the lake through a drain running from Bhotia Market towards the area near the Naina Devi Temple before flowing into the lake.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the complaint, the drain carries sewage, garbage, and plastic waste directly into the water body, leading to severe pollution that threatens aquatic life and the surrounding ecosystem. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the complaint, the drain carries sewage, garbage, and plastic waste directly into the water body, leading to severe pollution that threatens aquatic life and the surrounding ecosystem. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The petitioners further told the tribunal that the contamination was gradually damaging the lake’s flora and fauna and also affecting the quality of water, which, after treatment, serves as the primary source of drinking water for the residents of Nainital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The petitioners further told the tribunal that the contamination was gradually damaging the lake’s flora and fauna and also affecting the quality of water, which, after treatment, serves as the primary source of drinking water for the residents of Nainital. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The tribunal granted time to the state authorities to file a detailed additional response explaining the remediation measures being planned or implemented. The response has to be submitted within two months. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The tribunal granted time to the state authorities to file a detailed additional response explaining the remediation measures being planned or implemented. The response has to be submitted within two months. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During the hearing, the Uttarakhand State Wetland Authority informed the tribunal in its earlier reply that Nainital Lake does not fall under the definition of a wetland under the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017. According to the authority, the rules do not apply to wetlands located in areas governed by the Indian Forest Act and the Forest Conservation Act. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the hearing, the Uttarakhand State Wetland Authority informed the tribunal in its earlier reply that Nainital Lake does not fall under the definition of a wetland under the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017. According to the authority, the rules do not apply to wetlands located in areas governed by the Indian Forest Act and the Forest Conservation Act. {{/usCountry}}

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The tribunal, directing that the principal chief conservator of forests (head of forest force) be impleaded as a respondent in the case, said that his presence is necessary for proper adjudication of the matter.

The tribunal registry has been directed to issue notice to the newly added respondent and seek a response within two months. The matter will now be taken up for further hearing on July 14.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeraj Santoshi ...Read More He is principal correspondent based at Bhopal. He covers environment and wildlife, state administration, BJP and other saffron organisations. He has special interest in social issues based stories. Read Less

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