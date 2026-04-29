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NGT seeks detailed reply from Uttarakhand govt on Nainital Lake pollution issues

NGT seeks detailed Uttarakhand response on Nainital Lake pollution, adds forest chief as party, flags gaps in affidavit on remediation plans.

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 08:34 pm IST
By Neeraj Santoshi, Dehradun
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The National Green Tribunal (NGT) principal bench in New Delhi on Wednesday sought a detailed response from the Uttarakhand government over environmental concerns surrounding Nainital Lake and directed the state’s principal chief conservator of forests (head of forest force) to be made a party to the proceedings.

Green tribunal asks Uttarakhand to explain steps to curb Nainital Lake pollution, directs forest chief to join proceedings.

The principal bench of the tribunal, comprising judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member A Senthil Vel, while hearing an application filed by Hemant Singh Gonia, observed that the additional affidavit submitted by the authorities lacked complete information regarding projects proposed or underway to address the grievances raised in the case.

A petition letter dated October 14, 2024, was sent by Gonia and others to the tribunal alleging serious environmental degradation of the lake, which was later registered as an original application in December 2024, according to NGT.

The petitioners said that Nainital is a globally known tourist destination and the lake is not only its identity but also a crucial resource for residents of the hill town. They alleged that, due to administrative negligence, large quantities of untreated sewage are being discharged into the lake through a drain running from Bhotia Market towards the area near the Naina Devi Temple before flowing into the lake.

The tribunal, directing that the principal chief conservator of forests (head of forest force) be impleaded as a respondent in the case, said that his presence is necessary for proper adjudication of the matter.

The tribunal registry has been directed to issue notice to the newly added respondent and seek a response within two months. The matter will now be taken up for further hearing on July 14.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neeraj Santoshi

He is principal correspondent based at Bhopal. He covers environment and wildlife, state administration, BJP and other saffron organisations. He has special interest in social issues based stories.

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Home / Cities / Dehradun / NGT seeks detailed reply from Uttarakhand govt on Nainital Lake pollution issues
Home / Cities / Dehradun / NGT seeks detailed reply from Uttarakhand govt on Nainital Lake pollution issues
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