Online booking mandatory to visit Sitabani forest zone in Corbett

Uttarakhand forest department will make it mandatory for tourists visiting the Sitabani forest zone, Barati Rau waterfall and Corbett waterfall to book tickets online, officials said.

Maximum tiger sighting remains in the Sibavani forest zone after the Corbett reserve (Representative Photo)

According to the officials, the Uttarakhand forest department is preparing a website on the lines of the Corbett tiger reserve. “There is a possibility that online booking service will be started for tourists in the upcoming tourist season,” said a forest official.

According to the official, after the Corbett tiger reserve, maximum tiger sighting remains in the Sibavani forest zone, due to which the number of tourists is increasing every season as it is also hassle-free, unlike the Corbett reserve.

Kundan Kumar, divisional forest officer (DFO), Ramnagar forest division, said, “Uttarakhand forest department is preparing a website through which online bookings could be done to go to Sitabani. Its fee will be taken online.”

He added that 100 gypsies are being registered to take tourists to the Sitabani zone so that they do not face any problems and can commute easily.

Officials said that many times tourists are cheated and taken to Sitabani, saying it is Corbett tiger reserve, but through the online booking system, such things would stop.

Apart from this, online booking will also have to be done to visit Barati Rau waterfall and Corbett waterfall under the Ramnagar forest division, the DFO said.

He said that there have been many incidents of people drowning while taking bath here, after which the movement of tourists here was stopped, but in the upcoming tourist season, entry will be given only through online booking.

