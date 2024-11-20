Panchkula DC orders strict action against panchayats complicit in illegal sand mining

Deputy commissioner (DC) Monica Gupta ordered strict action against panchayats that are complicit in illegal mining operations. In a strict warning, DC Monica Gupta said any mining on panchayats’ land, without proper information from village head or secretary, would suggest their collusion in illegal activities (HT File Photo)

In a strict warning, DC Gupta said any mining on panchayats’ land, without proper information from village head or secretary, would suggest their collusion in illegal activities. She instructed officials that a report on this issue should be collected from panchayats and development officers. She said strict action would be taken as repeated complaints of such nature had been received at her office.

During the meeting, it was revealed that in October, the mining department impounded 11 vehicles involved in illegal mining, levied fines totaling ₹18.73 lakh, and filed nine FIRs. Among those, cases were registered against two land owners for facilitating illegal mining on their properties. The DC instructed regional transport authority (RTA) to increase the number of challans issued this month.

Task forces, led by sub-divisional officers, have been established to oversee mining activities in Panchkula and Kalka sub-divisions. These teams will include officers from block development and panchayat office, police, and forest department. Separate reports from these two subdivisions have been requested for the upcoming monthly meeting.

She instructed pollution control board officials to inspect crushers with the help of Tehsil office representatives. Crushers found to be operating outside their designated areas will face penalties, she said. Complaints have been received about some crushers near riverbanks, which allegedly engage in illegal excavation when not under scrutiny. They park the vehicles on crusher sites when inspections happen, she added.

Action against overloaded and uncovered vehicles

Highlighting the issue of pollution, Gupta underlined that no vehicle is allowed to operate without properly covering the cargo bed, and overloaded vehicles will not be tolerated. In October, RTA issued challans to 250 vehicles that were uncovered, lacked registration plates, or were overloaded.