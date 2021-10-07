PM Modi in Uttarakhand today, to dedicate 35 oxygen plants to nation from AIIMS Rishikesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Uttarakhand today, and, during his visit, dedicate to the nation 35 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants established under the PM CARES Fund, as informed by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Wednesday. The ceremony will begin at 11am at AIIMS Rishikesh, the PMO's statement noted.

Also Read | PM Modi to dedicate 35 oxygen plants to nation at AIIMS Rishikesh on Oct 7

“I would be in Devabhoomi Uttarakhand tomorrow. 35 PSA Oxygen Plants across various states and UTs would be dedicated to the nation. This is vital healthcare infrastructure for larger public benefit,” PM Modi said in a tweet ahead of his visit.

The inauguration of these oxygen plants will mean that every district in the country will be host to a commissioned PSA oxygen plant, the PMO statement noted, adding that till now, 1224 such facilities have been funded under PM CARES all across the country. “Of these, more than 1100 plants have been commissioned, providing an output of over 1750 MT oxygen per day,” it read.

The statement also noted that the project to commission a PSA oxygen plant under PM CARES was executed while "dealing with complex challenges of hilly areas, islands and territories with difficult terrain. More than 7000 personnel look after operations and maintenance of these plants, the statement said.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Uttarakhand governor Lieutenant General (Retired) Gurmit Singh and chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will also be present on the occasion.