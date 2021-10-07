Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Dehradun News / PM Modi in Uttarakhand today, to dedicate 35 oxygen plants to nation from AIIMS Rishikesh
dehradun news

PM Modi in Uttarakhand today, to dedicate 35 oxygen plants to nation from AIIMS Rishikesh

Published on Oct 07, 2021 05:36 AM IST
AIIMS, Rishikesh (File Photo/HT)
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Uttarakhand today, and, during his visit, dedicate to the nation 35 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants established under the PM CARES Fund, as informed by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Wednesday. The ceremony will begin at 11am at AIIMS Rishikesh, the PMO's statement noted.

Also Read | PM Modi to dedicate 35 oxygen plants to nation at AIIMS Rishikesh on Oct 7

“I would be in Devabhoomi Uttarakhand tomorrow. 35 PSA Oxygen Plants across various states and UTs would be dedicated to the nation. This is vital healthcare infrastructure for larger public benefit,” PM Modi said in a tweet ahead of his visit.

 

RELATED STORIES

The inauguration of these oxygen plants will mean that every district in the country will be host to a commissioned PSA oxygen plant, the PMO statement noted, adding that till now, 1224 such facilities have been funded under PM CARES all across the country. “Of these, more than 1100 plants have been commissioned, providing an output of over 1750 MT oxygen per day,” it read.

The statement also noted that the project to commission a PSA oxygen plant under PM CARES was executed while "dealing with complex challenges of hilly areas, islands and territories with difficult terrain. More than 7000 personnel look after operations and maintenance of these plants, the statement said.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Uttarakhand governor Lieutenant General (Retired) Gurmit Singh and chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will also be present on the occasion.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi pm cares fund
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

PM Modi to dedicate 35 oxygen plants to nation at AIIMS Rishikesh on Oct 7

Uttarakhand HC lifts cap on pilgrims to Char Dham shrines

‘Misbehaviour with Char Dham pilgrims won’t be tolerated at all’: CM to officials

Uttarakhand forest dept ropes in hunter to kill ‘maneater’ leopard in Pithoragarh
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Mahalaya 2021
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
LPG Cylinder Prices
Facebook
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP