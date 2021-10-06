Home / Cities / Dehradun News / PM Modi to dedicate 35 oxygen plants to nation at AIIMS Rishikesh on Oct 7
PM Modi to dedicate 35 oxygen plants to nation at AIIMS Rishikesh on Oct 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit AIIMS Rishikesh on October 7.
Published on Oct 06, 2021 07:44 PM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

As many as 35 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants established under PM CARES will be dedicated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday during his visit to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (Aiims) Rishikesh in Uttarakhand, a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) read.

“With this, all districts of the country will now have commissioned PSA Oxygen Plants. [The] Prime Minister will also address the gathering on the occasion,” the PMO statement added.

A total of 1,224 PSA oxygen plants have been funded under PM CARES across India so far, of which, over 1,000 plants have been commissioned thereby yielding an output of more than 1,750 MT oxygen per day. “The project to commission a PSA oxygen plant in each district of the country was executed while dealing with complex challenges of hilly areas, islands and territories with difficult terrain,” the statement noted.

For the maintenance and operations of these plants, over 7,000 personnel have been trained, the PMO statement read. The plans have an Internet of Things (IoT) device embedded in them for their functioning and performance to be evaluated on a real-time basis via a consolidated web portal.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who is going to be a part of Thursday’s event, said on Sunday that PM Modi’s visit to the state is a “good sign” and that he was eagerly waiting for the same.

Dhami also said that Uttarakhand has seen unprecedented progress under the rule of PM Modi-Centre.

Notably, at Thursday’s event, apart from Dhami, Uttarakhand Governor Gurmit Singh and Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya will also be present.

(With inputs from PTI)

