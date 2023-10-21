PM Modi’s principal secretary takes stock of reconstruction work at Kedarnath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s principal secretary PK Mishra on Saturday visited the Kedarnath in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district and took stock of the ongoing reconstruction and development work at the shrine. PK Mishra, principal secretary to Prime Minister at Kedarnath Dham in Rudraprayag on Saturday. (ANI)

PM Modi had laid the foundation stone of the reconstruction and redevelopment project at Kedarnath in 2017 after the area was ravaged during the flash floods of 2013.

According to a press release by the Rudraprayag district administration, Mishra inspected the ongoing reconstruction projects and directed the officials to provide adequate facilities to the labourers involved in these works in extreme weather conditions.

He also offered prayers at the shrine along with his wife where the temple priests welcomed him with the garland made of Rudraksh’s beads.

He later met the temple priest community and heard their grievances and suggestions.

Mishra said, “The work on the dream project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going on in full swing in extreme weather conditions and in a coordinated way. The officials have been directed to maintain the highest quality of construction and ensure that the labourers are provided with adequate facilities.”

Anand Shukla, temple priest and member of the Kedar Sabha Samiti at Kedarnath said, “The principal secretary met the temple priest community members and assured them that the houses fitted with all basic amenities will be constructed for the temple priests affected by the 2013 natural disaster.”

