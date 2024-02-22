Portals of Hemkund Sahib shrine to open on May 25

The portals of Hemkund Sahib shrine, the revered shrine of the Sikh community, located in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand near Joshimath will open on May 25 this year, the Hemkunt Sahib Gurudwara Trust said. Last year, over 2.62 lakh people had registered for the yatra and about 2.4 lakh visited the shrine. (File photo)

NS Bindra, chairman Hemkunt Sahib Gurudwara Trust met chief secretary Radha Raturi and informed her about the dates of the opening and closing of portals of the shrine this year.

Bindra informed the chief secretary that the Trust has decided that the portals of the shrine will be opened on May 25 and closed on October 10.

Last year, over 2.62 lakh people had registered for the yatra and about 2.4 lakh visited the shrine.

In 2022, 2.47 lakh pilgrims visited Hemkund shrine, the highest in the recorded history of the yatra.

Over 10,000 pilgrims visited the shrine in 2021, compared to around 8,500 in 2020.

In 2019, 2.40 lakh pilgrims visited the shrine.

The shrine situated at a height of over 15,000 feet above sea level, has emerged as a popular centre of Sikh pilgrimage which is visited by lakhs of devotees from all over the world every summer.