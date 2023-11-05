Rahul Gandhi arrives at Kedarnath on 3-day ‘spritual’ visit; BJP takes a dig

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived at Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district on a three-day personal visit on Sunday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Kedarnath on Sunday. (Image posted on X by Congress)

The Congress leader paid obeisance at the shrine and wished for peace and prosperity in the entire country, the Congress posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The Uttarakhand Congress also requested the party workers to allow Rahul Gandhi to complete his “personal spiritual journey in solitude”. “You can meet your beloved leader next time,” the party said.

Gandhi landed at Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun, from where he flew to Kedarnath shrine in a helicopter. He had earlier trekked to the revered Kedarnath shrine in 2015, two years after flash floods devastated the region.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state media in-charge, Manveer Singh Chauhan took a dig at Rahul Gandhi’s personal trip to Kedarnath.

Chauhan said, “I hope Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Kedarnath gives ‘sadbudhhi’ (wisdom) and their (Congress’) leaders take a pledge to give anti-corruption policy in the national interest. His (Rahul Gandhi) love for Sanatan Dharma outpours at intervals, but only a few leaders from their party like his compassion towards the faith. He only does it for political gains before the elections.”

Hitting back at the ruling party, state Congress vice-president Mathura Dutt Joshi said, “It’s actually the BJP who needs wisdom. According to them (BJP), people in all opposition parties are corrupt and those who are in the BJP are clean. They have a washing machine which absolves corrupt leaders of their corrupt practices and wrongdoings when they join the BJP.”

