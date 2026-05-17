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Rare twin elephant birth in Corbett National Park piques interest of experts, tourists

Rare twin elephant birth in Corbett National Park piques interest of experts, tourists

Published on: May 17, 2026 02:56 pm IST
PTI |
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Nainital, A female elephant has given birth to healthy twins in Uttarakhand's Corbett National Park a rare instance that thrilled experts and tourists alike.

Rare twin elephant birth in Corbett National Park piques interest of experts, tourists

Forest department officials have intensified habitat monitoring protocols following the birth of twin elephant calves in the Garjiya tourism zone of the Corbett Tiger Reserve.

We are ensuring minimal disturbance to the mother elephant and her newborn calves, officials said on Sunday.

The twin birth came to light after wildlife enthusiast Sanjay Chhimwal filmed the elephant family during a jungle safari. Chhimwal first spotted the twin calves on Tuesday.

"Both calves appeared safe with their mother and were seen suckling," Chhimwal said, adding that the sight was highly unique and exciting.

According to officials, the Corbett landscape hosts the largest elephant population in Uttarakhand, with over 1,200 recorded pachyderms.

Corbett National Park Director Saket Badola said the Corbett Tiger Reserve and the Shivalik Elephant Reserve are critical regions for elephant conservation.

The news has triggered an influx of visitors to the Garjiya tourism zone. Local tourism operators said the news has piqued the interest of tourists and they are visiting the park for a glimpse of the elephant family.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Dehradun / Rare twin elephant birth in Corbett National Park piques interest of experts, tourists
Home / Cities / Dehradun / Rare twin elephant birth in Corbett National Park piques interest of experts, tourists
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