Remove registration condition for locals for Char Dham Yatra: Dhami

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 28, 2023 04:22 PM IST

Char Dham Yatra will start with the opening of the portals of Yamunotri and Gangotri Dhams on April 22

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday directed officials to remove the condition of mandatory registration for local people for the Char Dham Yatra as he reviewed the preparations for the pilgrimage set to begin on April 22.

Chief minster Pushkar Singh Dhami reviewing preparations for the yatra. (HT PHOTO)
He said all preparations will be completed on time for an orderly, smooth, and safe yatra. “Devotees coming to Uttarakhand should also visit other major religious and tourist places.” Dhami issued directions for wide publicity about these places.

He also called for the promotion of local products of the state. “Information about the local products of the state should be made available to the general public.”

Char Dham Yatra will start with the opening of the portals of Yamunotri and Gangotri Dhams on April 22. The portals of Badrinath Dham will be opened on April 27 and those of Kedarnath Dham on April 25.

Himalayan pilgrimage sites of Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath are collectively called Char Dham. They are located in Garhwal Himalayas and are among the most revered pilgrimages in the Hindu tradition. The shrines attract tens of thousands of pilgrims annually.

