‘Respect allopathy, its doctors’: Ramdev’s new line ahead of ‘black day’ protest

Yoga guru Ramdev on Monday lauded the contribution of allopathic doctors to society and insisted that “his drive” was not against them but big pharmas. Ramdev’s new toned-down line, which came after a week of hurling allegations and running down the allopathic system of treatment, was timed a day before doctors were to observe Tuesday, June 1, as a black day, to protest his remarks.

“I respect allopathy and allopathic doctors, their contribution is immense to the medical field and society. Our drive is not against them but those who sell medicines at exorbitant prices and treat patients as revenue-earning customers. We are against those who unnecessarily recommend medical tests, operations and costly drugs while the patient doesn’t require them at all,” said Ramdev.

Claiming that some of his recent statements were twisted and misunderstood, Ramdev said he wants to end this dispute. “An integrated approach was needed where both ayurveda and allopathic medical therapy should be co-developed for the betterment of the whole world”, he said.

He, however, called for action and drive against what he called was a drug mafia which has been raking in money in the name of medicine and cure from hapless patients hurting the credibility of allopathy.

“I want to end this so-called ayurveda-allopathy superiority episode. We respect allopathy and expect the same for ayurveda and it should not be seen as pseudo-science or alternative therapy. It is an ancient medical science practiced honed and has been curing people for ages,” said Swami Ramdev.

Indian Medical Association, Uttarakhand chapter general secretary Dr Ajay Khanna said that they will only be able to say on this when a written or verified communique is made from Patanjali Yogpeeth.

“It is a good move that both allopathy and ayurveda should go hand in hand. Ancient practice and modern medical science paves way for rational medical therapy which is the need of the hour,” said Dr Sanjay Shah, vice president of Uttarakhand chapter of Association of Physicians of India.