Reviving Chipko: Uttarakhand women hug trees to prevent road construction
Tales of the iconic Chipko movement were revived when women in Uttarakhand’s Jakhani village in Bageshwar on Monday hugged trees in a bid to protect them from felling for the proposed construction of Kamedi Devi-Rangthara-Majgaon-Chaunala road. The women claimed that the forest is dedicated to a Goddess and trees are like children to them.
Kamala Mehta, sarpanch of the area, said, “Chaunala village has already a road and as such what is the use of another road and cutting trees for the construction? We won’t let them cut our trees since felling trees will not only destroy the environment but also the natural water resources of our area.”
Kamedi Devi-Rangthara-Majgaon-Chaunala, a 2-kilometre-long road was sanctioned in 2009 but due to the protests by villagers from two villages of Seri and Jakhani, the construction could not begin.
Later villagers of Majgaon, a village next to Jakhani, approached the High Court for the construction of the proposed road and the HC directed for the construction. Last week, the villagers of Seri village staged a protest and halted the construction, but the local administration had continued the road work with the help of police.
One of India’s first major environmental movements, the Chipko movement of the 1970s became a rallying point for future non-violent environmental movements in India. The move even attracted international attention. Gaura Devi, from Uttarakhand’s Raini village in Chamoli district, had played a key role in the Chipko movement in March 1974 when contractors engaged by an Allahabad-based sports goods company came to the village to cut the Ash trees. The women of the village hugged trees and contactors had to return without any felling.
In a similar way, women of Jakhani village, around 35 km from Bageshwar headquarter gathered in the nearby forest on Monday and hugged the trees of their forest to protest against the proposed felling of the trees. They said that they have dedicated the forest to a Goddess and taken a pledge to save the trees on the line of ‘one woman-one tree’. They maintained that they have taken care of them like their children and it is not possible to allow felling for a road.
The villagers stressed that their area is already facing environmental problems. The felling of trees will not only deteriorate the environment but also dry the natural water resources of their area, they added.
They shouted slogans against the government and the road project. The villagers warned that if the road is constructed, the administration should change the alignment of the road so that their forest could be protected.
Ishwar Joshi, a junior engineer of the public works department (PWD), said, “Our department is constructing a road on the instruction of the district magistrate. Villagers of one village are opposing the felling of trees. We have informed our senior officials about the protest.”
Devendra Pandey, a local social activist of the area, said, “Since the villagers have dedicated the forest to their Goddess for the protection of trees, they don’t even collect fodder and firewood from that forest. This is the reason that they staging a protest against the felling.”
Experts warn against Covid relaxations at Mahakumbh
BJP will win more than 60 of 70 Uttarakhand seats in next year polls: CM Rawat
Uttarakhand AAP to mark BJP govt's 4 years as 'black day', hold rallies
- "A sorry state of Uttarakhand has been caused by this BJP government," AAP leader Ravinder Jugran said on Monday.
Uttarakhand BJP leaders flock to CM Rawat's 'political guru'. It's a strategy
- Ex-chief minister BC Khanduri enjoys CM Rawat's affinity. BJP state leaders are now trying to gather brownie points by paying visits to Khanduri.
New Uttarakhand CM to review some big decisions taken by Trivendra Singh Rawat
- Tirath Singh Rawat, when he took charge, said he will take ahead the work done by the Trivendra Singh Rawat government, but it has become clear that he has decided to review and likely reverse some of the decisions his predecessor made.
Uttarakhand: Tirath Singh Rawat cancels events to mark BJP govt's 4 yrs in power
- Party insiders say decision taken after "rift" in party over CM's decision to participate in the programme being held in constituency of a critic of former CM Trivendra Singh Rawat.
Programs to celebrate 4 years of BJP government in Uttarakhand cancelled
- Chief Secretary Om Prakash issued orders in this regard on Saturday.
Fire at coach of Dehradun-Delhi Shatabdi Express, all passengers safe
Uttarakhand CM to withdraw all cases related violation of Covid-19 guidelines
Uttarakhand cabinet expansion seeks regional balance between Kumaon and Garhwal
- In the earlier eight-member cabinet, five MLAs were from Garhwal, while three hailed from Kumaon.
Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat gets new cabinet with 4 new faces
- The Congress has termed the new cabinet a mere "eyewash" to cover up the government's "failures."
Uttarakhand Congress: BJP changed CM's face, no change in graft, unemployment
- BJP said Congress was a frustrated party since it had been rejected by the people long ago.
Mahakumbh's 1st Shahi Snan witnesses mega rush, over 3 mn pilgrims take holy dip
- Covid-19 curbs went for a toss in the mega congregation on Thursday.
On new CM's command, choppers shower flowers on seers in Haridwar
- The move was taken to honour incoming pilgrims and seers on the occasion of the first Shahi Snan (royal bath) of Haridwar Mahakumbh.
Kumbh Mela: Devotees take holy dip in Haridwar on Shivratri, security heightened
