Dehradun, Several rivers in Uttarakhand, including the Alaknanda, Mandakini and Bhagirathi, were flowing at or above warning and danger levels on Thursday following continuous rainfall, prompting authorities to issue alerts, suspend schools in three districts and ask officials to remain on high alert.

Rivers swell across Uttarakhand as heavy rain triggers alerts, road closures

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According to the Central Water Commission , the Alaknanda at Rudraprayag was flowing at the danger level of 627 metres at 6 am and rising, while the Mandakini was recorded at 626.20 metres at 7 am, 0.20 metres above its danger level of 626 metres.

The Bhagirathi at Devprayag was flowing at the warning level of 462 metres and rising, while the Raisi river in Haridwar was recorded at 230.09 metres, 0.09 metres above the warning level.

In view of the rising water levels, Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar directed officials to maintain the highest level of preparedness and issue warnings through loudspeakers to people living along riverbanks, asking them to move to safer places.

Heavy rain also disrupted road connectivity in the state.

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{{^usCountry}} The Badrinath National Highway was blocked near Helang in Chamoli district due to debris, while the Gangotri National Highway was closed near Dharasu Nalupani in Uttarkashi district. The Yamunotri National Highway was also blocked at Silai Band, Durbil, Jangalchatti and Sayanachatti due to continuous landslides and debris. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Badrinath National Highway was blocked near Helang in Chamoli district due to debris, while the Gangotri National Highway was closed near Dharasu Nalupani in Uttarkashi district. The Yamunotri National Highway was also blocked at Silai Band, Durbil, Jangalchatti and Sayanachatti due to continuous landslides and debris. {{/usCountry}}

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Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reviewed the situation with Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman and directed all state agencies to remain on high alert to deal with any eventuality.

Suman said the India Meteorological Department has issued an 'orange alert' for heavy rain in Dehradun, Chamoli and Bageshwar districts on Thursday and a 'yellow alert' for the remaining districts of the state.

He appealed to residents and tourists to avoid unnecessary travel and check the latest weather and road conditions before undertaking journeys.

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Schools up to Class 12 in Dehradun, Chamoli and Bageshwar districts remained closed on Thursday in view of the heavy rain warning.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.