Roorkee: Five arrested for alleged gang rape of woman and her minor daughter

The Haridwar police on Friday arrested five persons in connection with the alleged gang rape of a 35-year-old woman and her 6-year-old daughter in a moving car in Roorkee.

Circle officer (Roorkee) Vivek Kumar said they have arrested five people, including the main perpetrator of the crime.

The police was under pressure to crack the case, with National Commission for Women (Roorkee) reprimanding them and their inability to arrest the culprits.

The opposition Congress also questioned the police and administration for their failure to nab them.

Apart from releasing a CCTV grab of one the suspects, police had announced a ₹10,000 cash reward for any information that will lead to the arrest of the suspects.

Last week late on Friday night, the mother and her daughter were allegedly raped after they sought lift in a car.

The police filed a case under the Indian Penal Code’s Section 376 (rape) and the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act against unknown people.