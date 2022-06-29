13-year-old girl gang raped, murdered in Lakhimpur Kheri; elder sister among seven arrested
Seven accused were arrested on Wednesday, hours after the gang rape and murder of a 13-year-old girl in Lakhimpur Kheri district on Tuesday, the police said. An elder sister of the victim was among those arrested. The younger sister’s opposition to the elder’s relations with some of the accused was the motive for the crime, the police said. The incident took place in a village under the city kotwali police station limits.
All the accused were in the 18 to 19 years age-group, said Lakhimpur Kheri superintendent of police (SP) Sanjiv Suman. He said investigation revealed that the victim was gang raped by four accused —Ranjit Chauhan, Amar Singh, Ankit and Sandip Chauhan — while two others Deepu Chauhan and Arjun stood guard in a sugarcane field.
The elder sister of the girl abetted the accused in the crime, the SP said.
The 13-year-old girl’s opposition to her elder sister’s friendship and “relations” with Ranjit, Amar, Ankit and Sandip was the motive for the crime, the SP said.
The issue had led to frequent disputes between the victim and her elder sister in the past, he added.
The SP said the elder sister took the 13-year-old girl to a sugarcane field nearby on the pretext of answering nature’s call on Tuesday morning.
Ranjit, Amar, Ankit and Sandip sexually assaulted the younger girl there in the presence of the elder sister while their accomplices Deepu and Arjun stood guard.
Later, the accused strangled the girl with her scarf to conceal their identity.
The elder sister returned home after the murder and feigned ignorance about the victim’s absence from home, the police said.
Later, the victim’s body with strangulation marks around her neck was recovered from a sugarcane field.
Inspector general of police Laxmi Singh, SP Sanjiv Suman, additional SP Arun Kumar Singh and DSP (Lakhimpur) Sandip Singh inspected the crime spot.
The Kheri SP engaged forensic experts and crime branch sleuths to gather evidence.
The SP announced a ₹20,000 cash reward for the police team which claimed to have solved the case.
-
PWD to get massive funds for ROBs, highways
Lucknow Uttar Pradesh minister for Public Works Department Jitin Prasada has demanded more funds from Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund scheme to construct around 250 railway over bridges over crossings and for highways of the state. Jitin Prasada held a detailed discussion with Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Wednesday. Union minister of state (General) VK Singh was also present.
-
30K register for Pune varsity senate elections
PUNE Even as the tenure of former senate members of the Savitribai Phule Pune University has ended, the process for the election of new senate members has been started by the SPPU administration. Till now, more than 30,000 people have registered for participating in the election, and the last date for registration is July 3. These elections will be held in Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar districts where affiliated colleges are under the SPPU jurisdiction.
-
World Bank offers ₹3,500 cr agri loan to U.P.
The World Bank has offered a soft loan of ₹3,500 crore to Uttar Pradesh to promote food processing and crop diversification with a view to enhance the income of the state's farmers, people in the know of things said. The loan offer was made by World Bank, regional director, South Asia, John Roome, in a meeting with chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra and officials of agriculture and forest departments, here, on Tuesday.
-
Post Udaipur killing, police step up vigil in U.P.
Letters@htlive.com After the gruesome murder of a tailor in Rajasthan, the Uttar Pradesh police have stepped up vigil across the state as a precautionary measure. “All police personnel posted across the state are on alert following the incident in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Our priority is to maintain law and order in the state and avert any type of trouble,” Director General of Police, U. P., DS Chauhan said while talking to newspersons.
-
SPPU exam trend: Students need extra supplements, write till end
PUNE The semester examinations of the Savitribai Phule Pune University are currently underway, however, an interesting trend is seen among students. With engineering, architecture and pharmacy exams having started initially, it is seen that pharmacy students are attaching the maximum number of supplements which is seven to eight. The students are given the main answer sheet of 24 pages with each supplement containing four pages.
