Saira Vadra enters disputed Khan Farm after court order restores status quo

Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar district administration, backed by police, facilitated the entry of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s sister-in-law Saira Vadra into the disputed Khan Farm in Kichha late on Saturday night after implementing an order passed by the civil judge (senior division), Kichha, officials said.

“I am happy to return to my home. Truth has prevailed,” Saira Vadra said. (HT Sourced Photo)

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“I am happy to return to my home. Truth has prevailed,” Saira Vadra said.

The development comes amid an ongoing legal dispute over nearly eight acres of land in Kichha, where rival claimants have been locked in a prolonged ownership battle.

According to Kichha sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Gaurav Pandey, the district administration restored the status quo in accordance with the directions issued by the civil court.

“As per the court’s order, the administration ensured restoration of the status quo. After the order was served, the opposing party led by Nasreen Sanga vacated the farm premises, following which Saira Vadra entered the property along with her associates. Adequate police personnel have been deployed inside and around the farm to maintain law and order,” Pandey said.

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{{^usCountry}} The administration carried out the exercise under tight security to prevent any untoward incident as tensions had prevailed over the disputed property during the past several days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The administration carried out the exercise under tight security to prevent any untoward incident as tensions had prevailed over the disputed property during the past several days. {{/usCountry}}

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Representing Saira Vadra, advocate Piyush Pant claimed that Nasreen Sanga had relinquished all her claims over the disputed land through an affidavit executed on May 3, 2014.

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“Under the agreement, Nasreen Sanga had received ₹10 lakh through a cheque issued by Bank of Baroda. Despite relinquishing her rights, she later staked a claim over the property after the death of Kulsum Khan even though she had no legal entitlement over the farm,” Pant alleged.

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He further claimed that after the property was allegedly occupied forcibly, Saira Vadra’s side first approached the district administration and subsequently moved both the Uttarakhand High Court and the local civil court seeking protection and enforcement of earlier judicial orders.

Pant said that on July 3, Saira Vadra filed a contempt petition before the civil judge (senior division), Kichha, alleging non-compliance with previous court directions.

Following the hearing, the civil court late on Saturday directed that the status quo prevailing before July 1 be restored and instructed the district administration to ensure the safety and security of Saira Vadra and her associates while implementing the order, Pant said.

Saira Vadra expressed satisfaction over the court’s intervention and said that she entered the farm in compliance with the court’s directions after Nasreen Sanga and her associates vacated the premises.

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Meanwhile, the dispute has also come under the scrutiny of the Uttarakhand High Court.

While hearing a petition alleging forcible occupation of the Khan Farm and alleged collusion by the district administration, the high court on July 4 directed the SDM, Kichha, and the station house officer (SHO), Kichha Kotwali, to appear personally before the court on July 6.

In the petition filed before the single bench of Justice Alok Mahra, petitioner Sikandar Alam Khan alleged that the disputed property had been taken over with the alleged connivance of the local administration.

The petition further claimed that men residing at the farm were evicted from the premises, while women, children and livestock were confined inside during the alleged takeover.

Taking note of the allegations, the high court sought a response from the district administration and directed it to ensure strict compliance with the civil court’s stay order dated June 11, 2026.

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The matter is scheduled to be heard again on July 6.