SDRF recovers bodies of three persons who drowned in Rishikesh on Holi

The state disaster response force (SDRF) teams recovered bodies of three persons who drowned in Ganga in Rishikesh on Holi. All three individuals were identified and their bodies handed over to the local police. (Representative file image)

The body of the three individuals was recovered by the SDRF teams from different areas of Rishikesh.

The bodies were then sent for post mortem.

SDRF has been conducting search operations to trace five persons, including three who were washed away in two separate incidents in Ganga near Rishikesh while two others, who were washed away in Ganga canal in Roorkee on March 8.

According to police officials, two students pursuing B Tech from Dehradun Institute of Technology in Mussoorie had arrived at Shivpuri-based Namami Gange Ghat in Rishikesh for a bath.

Aditya Raj (22) resident of Kolkata, West Bengal and Utkarsh Kumar (22) of Agra, Uttar Pradesh were washed away in Ganga while they were bathing, police said.

On the same day in Rishikesh near Lakshman Jhula in Pauri Garhwal district at Patna waterfall, a 32-year-old youth Shobhit Yadav was washed away in Ganga after he slipped and lost his balance, police added.