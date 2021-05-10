Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Show negative RT-PCR report to enter high Himalayan valleys in Uttarakhand
Show negative RT-PCR report to enter high Himalayan valleys in Uttarakhand

The administration has discussed the matter with locals and okayed the move, they said.
PTI | , Pithoragarh
PUBLISHED ON MAY 10, 2021 02:52 PM IST
A villager walks in the snow covered terrain of the Himalayan ranges, after a fresh spell of snowfall at Keylong in Lahual-Spiti district, Wednesday, April 21, 2021.(PTI)

People going to the high Himalayan valleys of Darma, Vyas and Chaudas in Dharchula sub division will now have to produce a negative RT-PCR report not older than a week, officials said on Monday.

People will be given permission to proceed to these valleys only after they produce a negative RT-PCR test report for Covid-19, Dharchula Sub-Divisional Magistrate A K Shukla said.

"We have taken the step to prevent Covid-19 from spreading to the high Himalayan valleys," he added.

