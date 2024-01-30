Silkyara tunnel excavation to restart after all precautions in place: Official

DEHRADUN: The excavation work for the Silkyara-Barkot tunnel in Uttarkashi will be restarted only after all precautionary measures for the safety of the workers are in place, an official from National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), said on Tuesday. The entrance of the Silkyara-Barkot Tunnel during the ongoing rescue operation for the trapped workers in November (PTI)

A section of the Silkyara-Barkot tunnel collapsed on November 12, trapping 41 workers who were rescued 17 days later on November 28.

NHIDCL project manager Col Deepak Patil (retd) said: “We are taking all safety measures and securing the tunnel red zones from both Silkyara and Barkot ends. Hume pipes will be placed. Escape routes will be created. Once all measures are taken to secure the sensitive areas of the tunnel, we will begin the dewatering process and subsequently treatment of the cavities. The excavation work will be initiated”.

The state-owned NHIDCL is overseeing the project that has been contracted out to Hyderabad-based firm, Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd (NECL).

The November 12 collapse happened closer to the Silkyara side of the 4.5km tunnel, which is part of the larger Char Dham project, following a landslide in a zone where the rocks were weak and the remedial measures will likely involve strengthening the area to withstand the tunnelling.

In December, NECL said that an agency would be hired to treat the “weak” zone of the tunnel before restarting the construction work.

Rajesh Panwar, NECL’s project manager for the tunnel, said in December that the firm was looking for an expert agency to treat the “weak zone” where a portion collapsed so that it becomes safe. “The construction work can’t begin without treatment of the weak zone. That’s our priority”.