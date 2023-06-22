SIT formed in case of illegal purchase of forest land against ex-Uttarakhand DGP

A special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted to investigate a case against former Uttarakhand director general of police (DGP) BS Sidhu in connection with the alleged illegal purchase of reserve forest land in Dehradun in 2012 and the subsequent felling of 25 Sal trees in the area.

The former DGP along with others were booked under relevant sections of the IPC. (Representative file image)

On October 23 last year, a first information report (FIR) was registered against the former state police chief and seven others in this regard.

The seven others who were named in the FIR are Mahendra Singh, Nathu Ram, Deepak Sharma, Smita Dikshit, Subhash Sharma, Krishna and Shujauddin (then revenue official).

Besides the advocates and the revenue official, the others booked were witnesses in the land registration.

Deputy inspector general of police (law and order) P Renuka Devi, who has been made the SIT in-charge in the case, confirmed the development.

Devi said, “The SIT has been constituted but I am yet to receive written orders in this regard.”

Former DGP BS Sidhu could not be contacted as his phone number was switched off.

The case pertains to the alleged illegal purchase of reserve forest land by the former DGP in Bir Girwali area of Rajpur Range in Dehradun in 2012.

The FIR at Rajpur police station was registered on the basis of a complaint by divisional forest officer (Mussoorie division) Ashutosh Singh.

In the FIR, Sidhu has been accused of illegally purchasing 0.7450 hectares of land under a reserved forest area in 2012.

“The area had been notified as a reserved forest under Section 4 of the Indian Forest Act, 1927; as per a notification dated February 22, 1968. The land was then declared as reserve forest under section 20 of the abovementioned Act; as per a notification dated May 1, 1970,” the FIR said.

“The DG, police purchased 0.7450 hectares of land which comes under the forest reserve area on the consultation of two Meerut-based lawyers Deepak Sharma and Smita Dikshit and in connivance with the (other) mentioned accused in 2012. Subsequently, 25 Sal trees were felled in the same area in 2013,” it added.

The FIR also alleged that Sidhu misused his position, as former DGP, to harass and pressurise forest officials and even filed a “fake” case against some of them in July 2013 when they tried to raise the matter (pertaining to land purchase).

Sidhu and others were booked under sections 166 (Public servant disobeying law with intent to cause injury to any person), 167 (Public servant framing an incorrect document with intent to cause injury.), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (Forgery of valuable security, will), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (Using as genuine a forged document) and 120-B (Common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

