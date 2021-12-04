Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
dehradun news

S.I.T. starts probe into Dalit man’s death in U’khand

Devendra Pincha, superintendent of police, Champawat, said, “We have formed a SIT under circle officer (CO) to probe the death of a Dalit man. Three SHOs have been included in the SIT to carry out an unbiased probe in the matter.”
According to police, 55-year-old Ramesh Ram, a resident of Izzatta Dungra village, had gone to attend a wedding on November 28.(Representative image)
Published on Dec 04, 2021 06:46 AM IST
ByMohan Rajput

A special investigation team (SIT) has started its probe into the death of a 55-year-old Dalit under suspicious conditions in Champawat district last week, Uttarakhand police said on Saturday.

Devendra Pincha, superintendent of police, Champawat, said, “We have formed a SIT under circle officer (CO) to probe the death of a Dalit man. Three SHOs have been included in the SIT to carry out an unbiased probe in the matter.”

According to police, 55-year-old Ramesh Ram, a resident of Izzatta Dungra village, had gone to attend a wedding on November 28. Next day, he died under mysterious condition at Susheela Tiwari hospital, Haldwani.

Pincha said the police registered an FIR based on the complaint by Ram’s wife, Tulsi Devi. She has alleged that her husband was beaten up by an upper caste man during the wedding dinner.

