8 killed after vehicle falls into gorge in Nainital; 3 others injured: Police

Eight people were killed while three others got injured after their vehicle fell into a gorge in Okhalkanda block of Nainital district on Friday morning. The incident occurred on Chherakhan-Reetha Sahib Road in the area, said police. (HT Photo)

PN Meena, superintendent of police, Nainital said, “Eight persons have died in the accident which took place in the morning. Three injured were rescued and admitted to the nearest government hospital.”

He said a taxi was on its way to Haldwani from Adhaura village in Okhalkanda block in Nainital district in the morning. When it reached near Chherakhan-Reetha Sahib road it suddenly fell into a 500-metre-deep gorge. Eleven persons were on board and six died on the spot. Two died later during treatment, he said.

After receiving the information, police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation.

Six bodies and four injured were lifted from the gorge. The injured were admitted to the Community Health Centre in Okhalkanda.

“Police and SDRF personnel rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation with the cooperation of villagers. The reason for the accident is yet to be ascertained”, Meena said.

Local MLA Ram Singh Kaira said, “Postmortem of the deceased will be conducted at the spot. A team of doctors has been sent to the accidental spot.”

Meanwhile, chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in his condolence message said, “Very sad news received that 8 people have been killed in a road accident in Nainital. May God grant peace to the souls of the departed and strength to the bereaved families to bear this immense loss. I pray to Baba Kedar for the speedy recovery of the injured”

