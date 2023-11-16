10 days later, Delhi man attacked over parking row dies

The 72-year-old man who was attacked over car parking in west Delhi’s Subhash Nagar died in the early hours of Thursday, after battling for his life for 10 days, police officers aware of the matter said on Thursday. They added that they have levelled relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the three arrested accused following the death of the victim, Amar Singh. Amar Singh was assaulted on the night of November 5 when he intervened to stop a scuffle over parking of cars between his son and the neighbours. (Representational image)

Singh was assaulted on the night of November 5 when he intervened to stop a scuffle over parking of cars between his son and the neighbours. He was admitted to a private hospital on the early hours of November 6, investigators said.

“He was on the ventilator since he was admitted to the hospital. Doctors had told us that he may not survive. Around 2.30am on Thursday, they informed us that he died,” Singh’s daughter-in-law Soniya Pratap Singh said.

Soniya said that on November 5, she and her husband, Abhishek Pratap Singh, along with their son had returned to their Subhash Nagar house in a car after attending the last rites of her father in Uttar Pradesh. Abhishek found that two cars of his neighbour were parked on the road outside his house and asked him to remove them. The neighbour along with his two sons came down from their first floor flat and refused to remove their cars, the FIR read.

An altercation followed by a scuffle broke out between them over the parking of cars, Soniya said, adding that Amar Singh came down from their third floor flat to rescue Abhishek. The neighbours, identified as Raj Kumar Madan, 58, and his sons Ayush Madan, 33 and Shubham Madan, 32, allegedly assaulted the father-son duo. The elderly man collapsed on the ground and became unconscious. He was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital from where he was shifted to a private facility.

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Vichitra Veer said that the three accused were arrested on November 6 and are currently in judicial custody. “The sections have been amended to 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) from 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the IPC,” the officer said.

