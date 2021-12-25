‘Some course corrections needed to win U’khand polls’: Cong leader Harish Rawat

A day senior Congress leader Harish Rawat’s position as the face of the Congress in Uttarakhand ahead of polls in the hill state was reiterated, the former chief minister on Saturday said that some “course corrections” are needed to win elections.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“...Some course correction is important to win upcoming elections...sometimes expressing pain is also beneficial for the party...,” Rawat told news agency ANI.

Rawat’s statement comes a day after meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi following his public outburst. The senior politician on Wednesday posted a series of cryptic tweets, with the developments being deciphered in political circles as his ‘unhappiness’ with the grand old party. His tweets came nearly two months after he was replaced as the Congress’ in-charge for Punjab by Harish Chaudhary.

“One thing we all should understand is that the AICC (All India Congress Committee) is the boss, just like the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India). The election in-charges are like a coach. But the playing captain, too, is important. So, there should be a relation of confidence and understanding among the three,” the former Uttarakhand chief minister said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

If you play for the cross-purpose, then the match will be lost, the veteran party leader further said. “Therefore, whatever I said was so that we would win the match. If I would have said it normally, then people would have accused me of political adjustments. So, expressing pain often benefits the party, and I think it will benefit the party,” Rawat elaborated.

When asked about his meeting with Gandhi, he said that it has been made clear that everyone has to work together.

“I will lead as the campaign committee chairman and everyone will support me,” he said. He added that he was asked to ensure that the members of the party should not be seen working in different directions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In other words, he said, the elections in Uttarakhand will be fought under him. However, the party stopped short of announcing him the party’s chief ministerial candidate.