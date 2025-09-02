Srinagar-Jammu NH partially restored, fruit growers heave sigh of relief

The partial reopening of the Srinagar–Jammu National Highway on Monday has rekindled hopes among fruit growers, but concerns remain over hundreds of apple and pear-laden trucks stranded for more than a week. The partial reopening of the Srinagar–Jammu National Highway on Monday has rekindled hopes among fruit growers, but concerns remain over hundreds of apple and pear-laden trucks stranded for more than a week. (Shutterstock/ Representational image)

Growers estimate that around 500 to 800 trucks are stuck at various points along the route. “We are deeply worried about the fate of our produce. Though some stranded trucks were allowed to move today, the government must ensure that fruit consignments are cleared on priority,” said Fayaz Ahmad Malik, popularly known as Kakaji.

Traffic officials confirmed that while the Srinagar–Jammu highway has been partially restored, traffic on the Mughal Road is moving smoothly. They advised travellers to confirm road status before starting their journeys. The highway was blocked at several locations due to heavy rains and landslides, forcing authorities to clear debris and create alternate passages.

Meanwhile, Awami Itihaad Party (AIP) chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi voiced concern over the crisis facing Kashmir’s horticulture sector. He said over 1,000 fruit-laden trucks remain stranded, with perishable varieties like Bagogosha pears and Galamast apples beginning to rot. “This blockade during peak harvest is devastating. It’s not just fruit rotting—it’s the collapse of an economy that sustains lakhs of families,” he said. He urged authorities to clear vehicles urgently and, if necessary, allow heavy trucks to use the Mughal Road.

PDP senior leader and Baramulla district president Mohammad Rafique Rather echoed these concerns, stressing that apple transportation should be a top priority. “Horticulture is our backbone, with lakhs dependent on it. Yet every harvest season, growers face the same crisis. It’s unfortunate the government is in deep slumber,” he said, adding that north Kashmir alone contributes nearly 60–65% of the valley’s fruit produce.